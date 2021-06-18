Despite Higher Prices and Food Shortages, Aldi Makes Father’s Day Shopping Easy

If you’re planning a Father’s Day cook-out, you might experience sticker shock picking up some sirloin steaks — or even burgers — for the grill. Meat prices often rise at the start of grilling season, but savvy shoppers can usually find excellent sales. This year, those sales may be scarce — and beef and pork is 3.3% pricier than it was this time last year, the Washington Post reported.

Additionally, beef and pork has risen by 11.4% in the past two years. Labor shortages, increases in the price of fuel to transport meat and increased demand for meat and poultry, which has led to food shortages, are all causing meat prices to spike.

Aldi’s Grillmaster Collection Can Feed Your Family and Neighbors

Fortunately, grocery store chain Aldi is stepping up with a solution for your Father’s Day cook-out — or even a great gift for dads who love to cook (or eat). Taking a page from the book of butchers, who often sell “meat packages” at discounted prices, Aldi offers the Grill Master Collection for $59.99.

The box includes:

Four 4.5 oz. steak-burgers

Four 4.5 oz. cheddar bacon beef patties

Two 6 oz. top sirloin bacon wrapped steaks

Two 10 oz. choice boneless ribeye steaks

Two 10 oz. choice Kansas City strip steaks

Two 6 oz. boneless pork chops

Two 7 oz. boneless skinless chicken breasts

A few of these boxes can feed a crowd for Father Day’s, with plenty left to pack up for future meals. You can add some Nathan’s hot dogs and Aldi’s “L’Oven” brand of hot dog buns for the kids, or even round out the selection with cheddar brats for just $1.99 for a six-pack.

If you do the math (which, of course, we did) you’ll note that’s just over 7 lbs. of meat. The total price per pound is around $8.57 — which is fantastic for strip steaks and ribeyes, but not so much for chicken cutlets.

You’re also paying a bit extra for the convenience — the meat comes freezer wrapped and frozen. The presentation also makes it a great Father’s Day gift.

If you’d rather buy your meat a la carte, check out Aldi’s deals on fresh Atlantic salmon, pork spare ribs, beef brisket for smoking or boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

What else is on sale for Dad this week?

In addition to the Grill Master Collection, you can also find other great gifts for Dad at Aldi’s. Regular shoppers and Aldi’s fans (yes, the store has fans!) know that the “Aisle of Shame,” two to four large aisles of non-food merchandise in the center of the store, re-stock on Wednesdays. So it’s not too late to get the prime selection of outdoor furniture, décor and even clothing.

You can find everything for outdoor adventures, including the Adventuridge 64 oz. insulated growlers to keep water or his beverage of choice cool for camping, fishing, or the beach ($12.99), Adventuridge folding camp chairs ($9.99) and an Adventuridge folding multipurpose cart ($39.99) to haul it all.

For the dad who’d rather lounge at home, you can pick up a hammock for just $14.99 (trees not included).

Or, consider grabbing the Range Master Pizza & baking stones ($9.99 each) for dads who like to cook.

The Ferrex Electric Pressure Washer is a steal at $99.99, with other 1850 psi models selling at Walmart for $176, Lowe’s for $149, and $146 on Amazon. Items are out of stock in all three places, though, so it might be wise to snag this deal if you see it at Aldi. Keep in mind, 1850 PSI is not a high-powered pressure washer that will get your concrete clean, but it’s great for washing cars.

Tips for Shopping at Aldi

Keep in mind that prices and selection vary based on the location. You may have to hit a few stores in your area to find everything you want. Wednesday is your best day to find certain deals and specials — but you never know what you’ll stumble across any day of the week.

Don’t forget to bring a quarter for your shopping cart, and bring bags otherwise you’ll have to buy their re-usable bags, which typically run .99 each. Buying bags wouldn’t be the worst thing, though, as they are big, sturdy and often feature fun designs.

