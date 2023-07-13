Food Stamps: How Farm Bill Could Expand (or Even Limit) SNAP Access

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Every five years, policymakers pass a new Farm Bill to address agricultural and food issues. The Farm Bill also covers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including how the program works and who qualifies. Lawmakers on both sides are looking to expand or limit access to SNAP, and some members of Congress are already discussing items they want to address in this year’s negotiations, per NPR.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to remove barriers and to do some more good in the farm bill,” Josh Protas, vice president of public policy for the organization MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, explained to NPR. “I think the pressure is going to be about what these expansions or improvements would cost.”

According to NPR, a Republican staffer said the House Agriculture Committee chair, GT Thompson, is looking to repeal a ban on those with prior felony drug convictions from being able to access SNAP — as well as employment and training opportunities available through the program.

Reform concerning how personal vehicles are considered for SNAP eligibility purposes is also on the table. Some states, like Texas, have already taken steps to update the SNAP Vehicle Asset Test, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

Other members of Congress are discussing whether SNAP benefits should only be applicable toward the purchase of healthy foods. House Agriculture member Austin Scott (R-Ga.) stated in a hearing that benefits can purchase snack foods but not a rotisserie chicken, per NPR.

Another problem lawmakers want to approach is the rate at which SNAP participants were over and underpaid. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement saying states had an overpayment error rate of 9.8%, a 3% increase from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, GOBankingRates reported.

At the June 6 Midwest Agricultural Summit, former Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson said Farm Bill discussions are in good shape. The current Farm Bill expires on Sept. 30, but if the House and Senate cannot reach an agreement, they could vote to extend the existing bill, according to Agweek.

