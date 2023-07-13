Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: How Farm Bill Could Expand (or Even Limit) SNAP Access

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Florence - Circa February 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

Every five years, policymakers pass a new Farm Bill to address agricultural and food issues. The Farm Bill also covers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including how the program works and who qualifies. Lawmakers on both sides are looking to expand or limit access to SNAP, and some members of Congress are already discussing items they want to address in this year’s negotiations, per NPR.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to remove barriers and to do some more good in the farm bill,” Josh Protas, vice president of public policy for the organization MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, explained to NPR. “I think the pressure is going to be about what these expansions or improvements would cost.”

According to NPR, a Republican staffer said the House Agriculture Committee chair, GT Thompson, is looking to repeal a ban on those with prior felony drug convictions from being able to access SNAP — as well as employment and training opportunities available through the program.

Make Your Money Work for You

Reform concerning how personal vehicles are considered for SNAP eligibility purposes is also on the table. Some states, like Texas, have already taken steps to update the SNAP Vehicle Asset Test, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

Other members of Congress are discussing whether SNAP benefits should only be applicable toward the purchase of healthy foods. House Agriculture member Austin Scott (R-Ga.) stated in a hearing that benefits can purchase snack foods but not a rotisserie chicken, per NPR.

Another problem lawmakers want to approach is the rate at which SNAP participants were over and underpaid. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement saying states had an overpayment error rate of 9.8%, a 3% increase from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, GOBankingRates reported.

At the June 6 Midwest Agricultural Summit, former Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson said Farm Bill discussions are in good shape. The current Farm Bill expires on Sept. 30, but if the House and Senate cannot reach an agreement, they could vote to extend the existing bill, according to Agweek.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

33 Things That Shouldn’t Be This Expensive

Shopping

33 Things That Shouldn't Be This Expensive

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Saving Money

35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Electric Cars You Won’t Regret Buying

Saving Money

7 Electric Cars You Won't Regret Buying

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Things That Happen When You Don’t Have Emergency Savings

Savings Advice

5 Things That Happen When You Don't Have Emergency Savings

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Savings Advice

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Change to Asset Limit Exclusion Could Make Millionaires Eligible for SNAP Benefits

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets Too Soon: When Should You Book?

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets Too Soon: When Should You Book?

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

Saving Money

4 Ways To Pay For Home Renovations: Which Is Best?

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

Saving Money

5 Best Places To Find the Electric Vehicle You Want as Dealerships Run Low

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree Viral Savings Hack: Make 3 Days Worth of Meals for Just $10

Saving Money

Dollar Tree Viral Savings Hack: Make 3 Days Worth of Meals for Just $10

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m an Interior Designer: 8 Surprisingly Affordable Home Goods at Target

Saving Money

I'm an Interior Designer: 8 Surprisingly Affordable Home Goods at Target

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable Countries for Expats To Live and Work Abroad

Travel

10 Affordable Countries for Expats To Live and Work Abroad

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Shopping

Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club

Shopping

8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam's Club

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!