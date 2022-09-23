SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier

It’s taken a while for the Food and Nutrition Service’s (FNS) SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot to make its presence known throughout all U.S. states. But, as Forage noted, with online grocery shopping expected to grow to 21.5% of the total grocery sales in the U.S. by 2025, participation rates among states and retailers are expanding all the time.

On Aug. 15, Forage — a San Francisco-based third-party payment processor (TPP) and electronic benefits transfer (EBT) authenticator — announced that it has been approved by the USDA to provide EBT payments for SNAP online purchases. Forage joins Fiserv (PaySecure) and FIS Global (Worldpay) as the only platforms providing this secure service to retailers and their online SNAP customers.

Having another provider will make it easier for the 42 million Americans currently receiving food stamps to spend them online, per Supermarket News, as will the USDA-supported SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center grant program, launched in July 2022.

The $5 million assistance grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and its aim is to “help expand the number of retailers that offer recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan (SNAP) benefits online grocery shopping,” per Supermarket News. The recipients or organization(s) receiving this grant will be announced in the fall.

The SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot was originally created as a pilot test through the 2014 Farm Bill. The online business plan has grown ever since, with all 50 states (except Alaska) and the District of Columbia participating in SNAP online retail purchasing via local retailers and chain giants.

Here is a list of the bigger national retailers that accept online SNAP payments in most states, followed by a list of each state’s regional and local stores that welcome online grocery shopping through SNAP EBT.

Large National/Regional Chain Stores in your State Accepting SNAP Payments Online

ALDI.

Amazon.

BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Food Lion.

Publix.

Safeway/Albertsons/Vons.

Sam’s Club.

ShopRite.

Sprouts Farmers Market.

Stop & Shop.

Target.

Walmart.

Wegmans.

Whole Foods.

Semi-Regional/Local Retailers in Your State Accepting SNAP Payments Online

Alabama: Greer’s Cash Saver, Food City, Hometown Market of Limestone County, Marino’s Market, Piggly Wiggly (Deatsville), Wright’s Markets, Inc.

Alaska: None.

Arizona: AJ’s fine Foods, Basha’s, Cardenas Markets, Eddie’s Country Store.

Arkansas: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, City Markets, Harps Food Stores, Hays Supermarket, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

California: Cardenas Markets, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Food 4 Less, FoodMaxx, Gong’s IGA Market, Lucky Supermarkets, Pavilions, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Save Mart Supermarkets, Stater Bros., Super King Market, Superior Grocers, The Market by Superior.

Colorado: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

Connecticut: Food Bazaar, Geissler’s Supermarket, Price Chopper Supermarkets. Price Rite.

Delaware: Giant of Maryland, Weis Markets.

District of Columbia: Giant of Maryland.

Florida: Earth Fare, Freshfields Farm, Greer’s Cash Saver, Hitchcock’s Markets, JC’s Market and Food Kitchen, Mt. Plymouth Grocery.

Georgia: Earth Fare, Little Giant Farmers Markets, Piggly Wiggly (HAC), Shoppers Value Foods.

Hawaii: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

Idaho: Broulim’s, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Jacksons Food Stores, Manilo Super 1 Foods, Inc., Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

Illinois: Capri IGA, County Market, Dave’s Supermarket, Fairplay Foods. Jewel Osco, Local Market, Meijer, Metropolis Big John Grocery, Schnuck’s Market, Supermercados El Guero, Tony’s Fresh Market, Woodman’s Markets.

Indiana: Jewel Osco, Meijer, Schnuck’s Market, Strack and Van Til, Town and Country.

Iowa: Jewel Osco, New Pioneer Food Co-op, Ramsey’s Market.

Kansas: Country Mart, Harps Food Stores, Pyramid Foods,the Merc Co-op.

Kentucky: Food City, Meijer.

Louisiana: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, Spring Market, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

Maine: Hannaford, Shaws.

Maryland: Giant Eagle, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Price Rite, Weis Markets.

Massachusetts: Brothers Marketplace, Daily Table, Geissler’s Supermarket, Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Roche Bros., Shaws, Star Market.

Michigan: Earth Fare, Garden Fresh Market, Meijer, Wesco.

Minnesota: Hornbacher’s Hugo’s Family Marketplace.

Mississippi: Greer’s Cash Saver, Froogel’s, Superlo Foods.

Missouri: Bratcher’s Market, Cameron Market, Country Mart, County Market, FavTrip Independence, FavTrip KCMO, Harps Food Stores, Hays Supermarket, Price Cutter, Pyramid Foods, Schnuck’s Market, Sliced Bread Market, Sweet Springs Market, Woods Supermarket.

Montana: Manito Super 1 Foods, Inc., Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

Nebraska: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

Nevada: Cardenas Markets, ExtraMile by Jacksons, FoodMaxx, Jacksons Food Stores, Lin’s Fresh Market, Save Mart Supermarkets.

New Hampshire: Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Shaws.

New Jersey: ACME, Food Bazaar, Food Circus Super Markets, Inc. DBA Super Foodtown, Price Rite, TheFreshGrocer, Weis Markets.

New Mexico: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

New York: 3 Guys From Brooklyn, Dash’s Market, Ferreira Foodtown, Food Bazaar, Foodtown-Freshtown, GreenStar Food Co-op, Hannaford, Manhattan Fruit Market, My Foodtown, Pioneer Supermarket, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Schneider’s of Kirkwood, Skip’s on the Ridge, Tops Market, Weis Markets.

North Carolina: Carlie C’s Compare Foods, Compare Food Clayton, Deep Roots Market, Earth Fare, Fairvalue Grocery Stores, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly of Kinston, NC (Hwy 258 N).

North Dakota: Hornbacher’s, Hugo’s Family Marketplace.

Ohio: Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Dave’s Supermarket, Inc. DBA Dave’s Supermarket, Earth Fare, Giant Eagle, Lucky’s, Meijer.

Oklahoma: Apple Market, HAC Inc. DBA Cash Saver, Country Mart, Doc’s Food Stores, Inc., FireLake Discount Foods, Harps Food Stores, Homeland Food Stores, Phelps Market, Reasor’s, Sooner Foods, United Supermarkets, Warehouse Market.

Oregon: ExtraMile by Jacksons,Rosauers Supermarkets, Roth’s Fresh Markets.

Pennsylvania: Cottman Food Market, Dave’s Super Duper, Giant Company, LLC, Giant Eagle, Lake Region IGA, Martin’s, Mignosi’s Super Foodtown, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, TheFreshGrocer, Tops Market, Weis Markets.

Rhode Island: Cartwheel RI, Price Rite, Shaws.

South Carolina: Earth Fare, Opie Drive-Thru Grocery.

South Dakota: Buche Foods.

Tennessee: Earth Fare, Food City, Food Lion, H.G. Hill Foods Store, Memphis Cash Saver, Superlo Farmers Market.

Texas: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, Central Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Joe V’s Smart Shop, LKewis Food Town, Spring Market, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

Utah: Dan’s Fresh Market, Davis Food and Drug, Dick’s Fresh Market, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Fresh Market, Jacksons Food Stores, Lin’s Fresh Market, Macey’s.

Vermont: Hannaford, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Shaws, Tops Markets.

Virginia: Earth Fare, Food City, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Weis Markets.

Washington: A&J Select Market, Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Rosauers, Yoke’s Fresh Market.

West Virginia: Giant Eagle, Martin’s, Spencer Cash Saver, St. Marys Galaxy, Weis Markets.

Wisconsin: Capital, Centre Market, Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, Meijer, Ptacek’s IGA, Schnuck’s Market, Woodman’s Markets.

Wyoming: Broulim’s, Hines General Store.

