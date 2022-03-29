SNAP Schedule: April Benefits for New York Recipients

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program distributes monthly benefits to low-income individuals and households, senior citizens and the disabled. New York’s SNAP benefits are paid out through electronic benefit cards on a monthly basis, similar to other states.

SNAP is federally funded, but individual states administer and operate their own programs. States may also have their own rules and eligibility requirements. In New York, households applying for SNAP no longer have to pass a savings/resource test to receive benefits. This means that the household’s assets are not considered when determining eligibility.

According to the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the only way to find out if your household is eligible for SNAP benefits is to apply. You can apply for New York’s SNAP program through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services.

SNAP benefits may be used to purchase food items at authorized retail stores and farmers markets. Use your EBT card just like a normal credit or debit card and enter your PIN. You will be required to use an alternate form of payment for non-eligible items.

New York’s SNAP schedule is broken up into two schedules: one for New York City and one for the rest of the state. Here is the April 2022 payment schedule for New York, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending in: Deposit Date 0 or 1 April 1 2 April 2 3 April 3 4 April 4 5 April 5 6 April 6 7 April 7 8 April 8 9 April 9

Here is the April schedule for SNAP payments in NYC:

Toe Number Payment Date 0 April 1 1 April 4 2 April 5 3 April 6 4 April 7 5 April 8 6 April 11 7 April 12 8 April 13 9 April 14

In New York City only, the actual deposit dates change from one month to the next.

