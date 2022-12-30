South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023

South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be distributed in two separate batches, depending on when you first started receiving benefits. SNAP recipients can also look forward to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023, bumping benefits up by 12.5%.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. In South Carolina, it is run by the Department of Social Services (DSS), which deposits monthly benefits onto South Carolina Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

To apply for SNAP online in the Palmetto State, visit the DSS Benefits Portal. To apply in person, by mail or fax, contact any DSS county office. To check whether you are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits, select “Am I Eligible” on the DSS Benefits Portal.

SNAP recipients in South Carolina can use their EBT card for additional benefits, including discounts on certain products and services. For example, SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

If you filed a new SNAP application, benefits are available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

Accordingly, South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your January 2023 deposit:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Jan. 11th 2 Jan. 2nd 3 Jan. 13th 4 Jan. 4th 5 Jan. 15th 6 Jan. 6th 7 Jan. 17th 8 Jan. 8th 9 Jan. 19th 0 Jan. 10th

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, here is the schedule for January 2023:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Jan. 1st 2 Jan. 2nd 3 Jan. 3rd 4 Jan. 4th 5 Jan. 5th 6 Jan. 6th 7 Jan. 7th 8 Jan. 8th 9 Jan. 9th 0 Jan. 10th

EBT cards can be used at most grocery stores and certain other retail locations. You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In South Carolina, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program.

