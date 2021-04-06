Biden Says All Adults Must Be Eligible for COVID Vaccines by April 19 – How Much Will It Cost?

President Biden is set to announce today an acceleration of the timeline to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines. The new date is set to be April 19, two weeks earlier than the original stated goal of May 1st, according to CNN.

In a speech last week, Biden also said that as the vaccine supply grows and vaccination eligibility expands, he would be directing his COVID team to ensure there is a vaccine site within 5 miles of 90% of all Americans by April 19th.

“Look, we’re going to do this by growing from having 17,000 pharmacies giving out vaccination shots to nearly 40,000 pharmacies doing it within the next three weeks. That will more than double the number of pharmacies where you can go get vaccinated,” he said.

Biden also announced in the speech that his administration would add 12 more federally run mass vaccination sites.

The funding for the vaccine rollout stems from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Biden signed into law in early March.

The bill includes funding to contain the pandemic, including funding to set up community vaccination sites nationwide, scale up testing and tracing, eliminate supply shortage problems, invest in high-quality treatments, distribute vaccines equitably, and address health disparities.

The plan allocated $20 billion for a national vaccination program and $50 billion for COVID testing. In addition there is $7.5 billion in CDC funding for vaccine distribution and $1.733 billion for enhanced genomic sequencing.

According to CNN data, about 166.9 million doses have been administered, as of today. The US has reported 555,000 COVID deaths.

