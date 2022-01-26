Meijer Grocery Stores Offering Free N95 Masks — Is There a Catch?

Meijer, a major retailer in Michigan, is offering free N95 masks to all customers who request them upon entering one of its Midwest locations. This is the store’s latest effort to prevent the spread of omicron during trying economic times.

In a company press release, the retailer announced it is participating in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services free mask program that will provide the free masks to customers who need them. Meijer has received an estimated 3 million masks from the government.

The grocer and retail giant is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but operates more than 258 supercenter and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to its company website.

Getting your free mask will be fairly straightforward. “The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take,” the press release stated.

The company also offers vaccines at its locations with in-house pharmacies, and the high-quality mask distributions are the latest of its efforts to help contain the spread of the virus.

There is no catch, and customers do not need to be special members or show proof of purchase to receive a free mask. A properly worn N95 mask is said to be the best mask option for Omicron, as they filter out 95% of particles in the air.

