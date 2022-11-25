10 Quick Ways To Spend Your Extra FSA Money Before the December 31 Deadline

If you have a flexible spending account, or FSA, to help with healthcare costs, you may have funds in your account set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Fortunately, the FSA Store offers a surprising number of options to spend that money. You can purchase items that improve your health and make you feel better, or stock your medicine cabinet. If you choose household items, then you won’t have to lay out as much money on things like bandages or body wash throughout the year, which can help your budget. And reducing financial stress is another way to improve your health.

Here are some interesting items for sale in the FSA Store.

Braun No Touch + Forehead Thermometer

You probably gave your household thermometer a workout during the COVID-19 pandemic. It might be time to update to a new model. Braun is a trusted name and this model received 4.5 stars from reviewers.

Aura Pulse Comprehensive Health Tracker

Studies show that people who wear a fitness tracker take an average of 318 more steps per day, even if they haven’t set specific goals. The Aura Pulse Comprehensive Health Tracker counts steps and measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep metrics.

Tylenol

Most households stock acetaminophen as a go-to medication for minor pain relief. Fill your medicine cabinet with 100 gelcaps using your FSA money.

Neosporin Plus Pain Relief

Another medicine cabinet staple, Neosporin is great for minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Stock up on this maximum strength antibiotic ointment with pain relief.

Aura Full Body Analysis Scale

The FSA Store indicates the Aura Full Body Analysis Scale is a hot seller. It measures not just your weight but body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, basal metabolic rate and more so you can take better control of your health.

Neutrogena Body Clear Pink Grapefruit Body Wash

Stock up on this light and fruity body wash that also helps clear acne.

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose First Aid Kit

It’s smart to refresh your first aid kit yearly, especially if you can do it with FSA dollars. This kit includes everything you need for minor emergencies.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

If you suffer from dry skin, Aquaphor may be an easy and affordable solution. At this price, you can stock up for the season.

23andMe Health Service

If you are curious about how your genetics may affect your risk factors for certain diseases, you may want to spend your FSA dollars on the 23andMe at-home saliva testing kit.

Tory Burch Eyeglass Frames

The FSA store offers a large collection of on-trend eyeglass frames. Freshen up your look for the new year with new glasses. Best of all, you can also use your FSA dollars for an eye exam to be sure you’re getting the right prescription.

