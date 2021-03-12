16 Ways To Give Yourself Some Much-Needed Self-Care After a Year of Living in a Pandemic

Get Outside for a Daily Walk

Walking outside is one of the safest activities you can do amid the pandemic, and it has mental health benefits too.

“It has a positive impact on mental and emotional states,” Hillary Cauthen, Psy.D., an executive board member for the Association for Applied Sport Psychology told The Oprah Magazine. “Walking releases dopamine and endorphins in the brain, which produce feelings of euphoria.”

And if you walk quickly enough to increase your heart rate, you’ll get even more of a mood boost.

“It changes brain chemistry to assist in reducing stress and anxiety by increasing the availability of anti-anxiety neurochemicals, including serotonin,” Cauthen told the magazine.

