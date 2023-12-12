10 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Kohl’s

MarianVejcik / iStock/Getty Images

Kohl’s is a great place to find high-quality items that look more expensive than they are. You can choose from a range of products, from home decor to fashion. There’s something for everyone who wants to add a touch of elegance to their life without breaking the bank. Here are 10 expensive-looking items you can purchase at Kohl’s.

1. Luxurious Bedding Sets

Kohl’s offers a variety of bedding sets that can transform any bedroom into a five-star hotel room. Look for sets made with high-thread-count fabrics or unique textures like crushed velvet or silk-like materials. These sets often come with decorative pillows and shams, adding an extra layer of sophistication.

2. Elegant Watches

Watches are a classic accessory that can elevate any outfit. At Kohl’s, you can find a selection of elegant watches with features like crystal embellishments, sleek metal bands, and sophisticated dials. These watches mimic the look of high-end brands at a fraction of the cost.

3. Designer Fragrances

A good fragrance can make a powerful statement. Kohl’s offers an array of designer fragrances that smell luxurious without the hefty price tag. From fresh and floral to rich and musky scents, there’s something to suit every taste.

4. Stylish Handbags

A chic handbag can be a game-changer for any outfit. Kohl’s features a range of handbags from tote bags to clutches that look far more expensive than they are. Look for bags with high-quality leather, unique designs, or metal hardware details.

5. Statement Jewelry

Jewelry can add a touch of luxury to any look. Kohl’s has a wide selection of statement pieces, from sparkling necklaces to elegant bracelets and rings, often featuring simulated stones and metals that mimic the look of more expensive materials.

6. High-Quality Cookware Sets

If you love to cook, a high-quality cookware set can be a game-changer. Kohl’s offers sets that look and feel premium, with features like non-stick surfaces, stainless steel constructions, and professional-grade designs.

7. Sophisticated Wall Art

Decorating your walls with sophisticated art can instantly elevate the look of your home. Kohl’s offers a variety of wall art options, from canvas prints to framed pieces, featuring elegant designs and themes.

8. Cozy, Chic Throw Blankets

A plush throw blanket not only adds warmth but also a touch of luxury to your living space. Look for throw blankets at Kohl’s with rich textures, such as faux fur or velvety materials, in elegant colors and patterns.

9. Fashionable Footwear

Kohl’s has an impressive range of shoes that look and feel high-end. From stylish boots to elegant heels, these shoes often feature details like faux suede, embellishments, and sophisticated designs that mimic more expensive brands.

10. Premium Beauty Products

Kohl’s offers a selection of premium beauty products that can give you a high-end look without the high-end price. Look for items like luxurious skin creams, high-pigment makeup, and professional hair styling tools.

The Takeaway

Kohl’s is a treasure trove for those looking to add expensive-looking items to their wardrobe or home without spending a fortune. From fashion to home decor, the store offers a wide range of products that provide the appearance of luxury at an accessible price point.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

