Best Toy Deals on Amazon, Target, Walmart and More

A recent survey from online financial service company One shows that 32.79% of middle-class Americans have already started their holiday shopping, and another 19% plan to start in early November. If that sounds like you, Amazon, Target, Walmart and other top retailers have you covered with great deals on toys and games for the kids.

What’s on sale? And what will be this season’s hottest sellers that you should grab now before they’re gone?

Amazon Toy Deals

Amazon has dubbed this week (ending Sunday, Nov. 7) as Amazon Toy Week and is offering specials on puzzles, games and LEGO kits.

The LEGO City collection features LEGO miniature figures and popular settings, from stores to campsites. Amazon is offering substantial savings on these sets this week, plus free shipping for Prime members. With Mars and space travel making headlines lately, kids 12 and up may love the LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle, complete with its own Mars Rover, reduced from $39.99 to $31.99.

Kids and parents alike would love to find Nerf-brand blasters in their pile of gifts. Get outside for some family fun with discounted Nerf blasters patterned after favorite video games like Fortnite and Roblox. The Nerf Elite Flip-8 Blaster is available at its lowest price in 30 days, with 24% savings.

If you’re looking for favorite childhood board games, Amazon has plenty in stock. Save on titles like Yeti in My Spaghetti and Don’t Break the Ice.

Of course, electronics are on the wish list for most kids. The Fire 7 Kids tablet, at $59.99 for a limited time (reduced from $99.99) might be too good to pass up. Plus, Prime members get free shipping.

Walmart Toys of the Year

Walmart says it is expanding its toy department this holiday season, transforming Walmart Garden Centers in select markets into holiday shopping aisles stocked with toys, bicycles, wrapping paper and seasonal décor.

If you’re ordering from Walmart online, don’t worry about prying eyes sneaking a peek at their gifts. Walmart ships gifts in branded, no-peek bags.

So, what are some of the season’s hottest toys? FurReal plush pets are always a winner, and the Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn is discounted from $29.96 to $24.96 right now.

You can also snag real savings on Baby Alive Lulu Achoo, reduced from $53 to $39.97.

Walmart has also launched its Black Friday Deals for Days promotion, where you’ll find substantial savings on everything from LEGO kits to L.O.L. Dolls.

For older kids, the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard is discounted 50%, from $199 to $98. The Hover-1 Comet Electric Scooter is also on sale for $98, reduced from $175.

Target Shares Its Holiday Best

Target makes it easier to pile on the presents with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on some of the season’s hottest toys, including Beyblades, Our Generation dolls, Imaginext playsets and Marvel toys and action figures. You can also stuff stockings with BOGO 50% deals on Play-doh and Pop It toys.

Target is also offering a free 50-pack of Nerf darts when you buy any Nerf blaster for $19.99 or more. And if you’re in the market for LEGO sets? Earn a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more.

Target offers peace of mind if you’re starting your holiday shopping early this year. If Target drops its price lower than what you paid any time before Dec. 24, the store will match the lowest price. That way, you don’t have to worry about your children’s favorites going out of stock while you wait for a better deal.

Kohl’s BOGO 50% and More

You may not think of Kohl’s as your first stop for the kids on your gift list. But its comparatively small toy department — which expands during the holiday season — has deals to rival much larger retailers. Now through Nov. 7, you can enjoy buy one, get one 50% off savings on select Barbie, LeapFrog, VTech, Melissa & Doug and Crayola toys. You can also find the top-rated, highly coveted Star Wars The Child talking plush from Hasbro BOGO 50% off.

LEGO building sets are listed at 30% off, along with select Fisher-Price, Sharper Image and Discovery toys, so Kohl’s really has something for all ages on your wish list. Keep in mind that coupons are not accepted on these special toy deals, but you can collect or redeem Kohl’s Cash with these purchases, when applicable.

Supply chain concerns may have Americans starting their holiday shopping earlier, and with deals like these from top retailers, it doesn’t pay to wait.

