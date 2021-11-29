Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Earbuds, Headphones and Wearables

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The biggest sales days of the year culminate on Cyber Monday, a day where you can still find tremendous savings on your favorite tech. Earbuds, headphones and wearables promise to be on many wish lists this year, but there’s no need to pay full price. Get the best gear for everyone on your list — from gamers to podcasters — and enjoy Cyber Monday savings on top products from sites like Amazon, Best Buy and others.

Earbuds

Earbuds offer an easy and convenient way to listen to music, watch YouTube videos or browse TikTok in public spaces without disturbing others. Today’s wireless models offer crystal clear sound and an unobtrusive look. Whether you’re searching for a waterproof model for outdoor excursions or earbuds you can wear in the office to block out noise from coworkers, the best name brands are on sale today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $134.99, down from $199.99 (Amazon)

JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless In-ear Headphones: $49.95, down from $99.95 (Amazon)

Airpods (3rd Gen): $149.99, down from $179.99 when you buy on sale and apply the $20 coupon at checkout (Amazon)

Headphones

When you want a truly immersive listening experience, headphones deliver the highest sound quality. These are just a few of the top models on sale today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248, down from $349.99 (Amazon, Best Buy)

Beats by Dr. Dre: $169.99, down from $349.99 (Best Buy)

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $279, down from $329 (Amazon, Best Buy)

Wearables

These fitness trackers and smartwatches help you track functions from daily activity to nightly sleep patterns. You can invest in your health for less this holiday season with these sales.

Amazon Halo Band: $54.99, down from $99.99 (Amazon)

Apple Watch SE: $239, down from $279.99 (Amazon)

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $151.99, down from $299.99 (Amazon)

Fitbit Charge 5: $129.95, down from $179.95 (Amazon)

