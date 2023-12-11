Holiday Shopping: More Consumers Use E-Commerce Apps — Which Should You Consider?

BartekSzewczyk / Getty Images

American consumers are in a jolly mood this season, with the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasting that 2023 holiday spending will grow 3% to 4% from a year ago to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion. The projected dollar figures represent new highs — and many of those dollars will be spent using e-commerce sites and apps.

During this year’s Black Friday alone, U.S. consumer spending on e-commerce apps rose 13% from a year earlier, according to research from AppsFlyer, a cloud-based marketing measurement and data analytics platform. The number of U.S. e-commerce apps installed in November 2023 climbed by about one-third from the previous year, which means you can expect more e-commerce app spending in the weeks and months ahead.

Sue Azari, e-commerce industry lead at AppsFlyer, called Black Friday 2023 “an extraordinary shopping phenomenon” in an email shared with GOBankingRates.

“Despite challenges posed by the global recession hitting consumers around the world… marketers demonstrated adaptability and resilience, with an increased ‘appfirst’ approach to Black Friday and strategic investment in iOS platforms,” Azari said.

Which Shopping Apps Are the Best?

Consumers who want to shop using e-commerce apps have no shortage of choices, ranging from the world’s biggest retail brands to small, niche-oriented startups. Here’s a look at eight of the most popular e-commerce apps/websites you might consider using this holiday season, with descriptions from shipping and logistics company MyMallBox.

Amazon: “Amazon’s vast product catalog spans virtually every category imaginable. From electronics, fashion, and home goods to books, music, and groceries, Amazon is a one-stop shop for a wide range of consumer needs.” eBay: “A pioneering name in the world of online marketplaces, [eBay] is a hub for both buyers and sellers seeking a diverse range of products… eBay serves as a treasure trove of unique finds [with its] auction-style listings and convenient ‘Buy It Now’ options.” Walmart: “From groceries, household essentials, and electronics to clothing, toys, and home decor, Walmart has become synonymous with convenience and affordability.” Target: “From trendy apparel and fashion accessories to home goods, electronics, and beauty products, [Target] provides an appealing blend of affordability and style.” BestBuy: “BestBuy is a go-to destination for tech enthusiasts and consumers seeking the latest electronics, gadgets, and home appliances.” Etsy: “Etsy is a haven for creators and shoppers alike, offering an unparalleled selection of handmade, vintage, and unique products.” Zappos: “Specializes in all things footwear, providing an impressive range of shoes, sneakers, boots, and more for men, women, and children.” Wayfair: “A renowned online destination in the world of home furnishings and decor, offering an extensive selection of products to elevate your living spaces.”

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates