Keep Your Cash When Buying Groceries, Gas, Utilities and More With AARP’s ‘Great Ways To Save’ Guide

If there’s ever a time in life to save as much money as you can on discretionary spending, it’s when you’re retired and living on a fixed income. That’s especially true now, with prices on many consumer items still high even though overall inflation has been on a decline.

Saving money in retirement takes on added importance amid an ongoing rise in the average life span. It’s not uncommon for seniors to live another 25 to 30 years after leaving the workforce, which puts a premium on squeezing every nickel you can.

To help seniors cut down on spending, the AARP recently published an updated guide on “99 Great Ways to Save” on everything from food and energy costs to travel, entertainment and home repairs.

Here’s a look at some of the AARP’s tips on how to save on groceries, gas, utilities and more.

Groceries

  • Use ground chicken instead of ground beef. Although beef and veal might be the most popular proteins to put into dishes like chili and meatballs, prices of those items have risen the most among the main food groups this year. Prices for chicken and other poultry — already cheaper to begin with — have risen less.
  • Eat leftovers before they go bad. Designate a shelf or bin in your fridge for leftover or overly ripe food to be eaten before other items. This will help ensure you don’t have to toss food out.
  • Take advantage of credit-card perks. If you have credit cards with cash-back deals, make sure you use them on the right buying categories. For example, you might have a card that offers 5% back on food purchases. Visit websites like CardRates and NerdWallet to compare your card with others.
  • Use cash-back apps. Apps and websites such as FetchRewards, Coupons.com and Ibotta can help you earn points on grocery purchases that go toward gift cards at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers.
Cars/Gas

  • Keep your tires fresh. Worn tires can lower your gas mileage, meaning you’ll have to fill your tank more often than you would with new tires. According to some estimates, fresh tires can improve fuel economy by as much as 11%.
  • Sell your car privately. High demand for used vehicles gives you a lot of negotiating power as a seller, and making a private sale will help you get the best price. If you are buying a new car, try to sell your old car on your own rather than trading it in at a dealer.
  • Use phone apps to find the cheapest gas prices. A number of gasoline apps can help you save money at the pump by steering you to the best prices in your area. Popular apps include GasBuddy, Gas Guru, AAA Mobile, Google Maps and Waze.
  • Don’t change your oil just yet. Although it’s a good idea to ensure your oil gets changed regularly, you don’t necessarily need to change it every 3,000 miles, as some suggest. Many newer cars use a synthetic oil that needs changing far less frequently.

Travel

  • Go off-season. One of the best ways to save on travel is to go when everyone else isn’t. Fewer travelers means lower prices at hotels, restaurants, car rental services, etc. You get the added bonus of avoiding traffic jams, long lines and crowded tourist areas.
  • Travel during the week. Along the same lines, if you travel on weekdays rather than weekends you’re likely to score better deals on hotels and air fares. Some resorts offer discount prices on Sunday-through-Thursday packages.
Entertainment

  • Hit happy hour. According to the AARP, you can save about 35% on food and 20% on drinks by dining during happy hour rather than peak dinner hours or later. Sites such as Happable.com can help you get details on happy hour deals at local restaurants.

Utilities

  • Use a toaster oven instead of a full-size oven. Granted, this isn’t always possible — especially if you’re roasting a turkey or some other item that won’t fit into a toaster oven. But in all other cases, you’ll slash energy use — and utility bills — by using a toaster oven instead of a conventional oven. Toaster ovens also preheat much faster than full-size ovens, which helps you save time.
  • Install a tankless water heater. Tankless heaters cost about the same as traditional water heaters but also last longer and are up to 34% more energy efficient. These are ideal for empty nesters who don’t need as much hot water as large families.
  • Unplug power vampires. Leaving your unused phones, tablets and other cordless devices plugged into chargers wastes electricity and money. You can save an average of $100 a year by unplugging them. The same holds true for TVs, cable boxes, game consoles and computers.

