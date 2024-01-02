Kohl’s: Best Deals for January 2024

JillianCain / iStock/Getty Images

Kohl’s has great deals during the month of January. You can find everything from home accessories to outerwear. Here are some of the top deals at Kohl’s this month.

Sonoma Goods For Life Two Tone Wall Clock

Regular Price : $79.99

: $79.99 Sale Price: $39.99

The Sonoma Goods For Life two-tone wall clock is an elegant and functional piece of home decor. It features a large, circular face that is divided into two distinct color zones, creating a striking two-tone effect. The clock’s numbers are displayed in a clean, modern font, making it easy to read from a distance. The frame of the clock is sleek and minimalistic, adding a touch of contemporary style to any room. Also, the clock is designed to be easy to hang, making it a convenient and stylish addition to your home.

National Tree Company Pacific Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Regular Price : $199.99

: $199.99 Sale Price: $79.99

Christmas is over, but it’s not too early to get ready for the next holiday. You can score some great prices if you shop early. The National Tree Company 7-ft. Pacific Pine artificial Christmas tree is a lifelike holiday centerpiece, standing at an impressive 7 feet tall. It features lush, full branches that mimic the natural look and feel of a genuine Pacific Pine, creating a realistic and festive appearance.

The tree is made of high-quality, fire-resistant materials, ensuring safety and durability. It’s designed for easy assembly and disassembly, with hinged branches that conveniently fold out for a quick setup and compact storage. Also, the tree’s sturdy metal base provides stability and support.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. stand mixer is a high-performance kitchen appliance known for its durability and versatility. This model features a powerful motor that makes it ideal for mixing a wide range of ingredients, from light batters to heavy doughs.

The mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, large enough to handle substantial recipes and batches. It also boasts a tilt-head design for easy access to the bowl and attached beater, facilitating convenient mixing and cleaning. The machine includes several attachments, like a dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip, enhancing its functionality for various cooking and baking tasks.

Sharper Image Spahaven Soothe Foot Bath

Regular Price : $99.99

: $99.99 Sale Price: $69.99

The Sharper Image Spahaven Soothe foot bath with heated massage is designed to provide a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. It features a combination of heated water and massage rollers, offering a soothing and relaxing treatment for tired and aching feet. The foot bath is equipped with adjustable temperature settings, allowing users to customize their experience to their personal preference.

It also includes various massage attachments for a more targeted and invigorating foot massage. The unit is designed with convenience in mind, featuring an easy-to-use control panel and a compact size for easy storage.

Woof Large Round Bed

Regular Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Sale Price: $23.99

Don’t forget your fur children when hunting for deals. The Woof large round bed is a luxurious and spacious sleeping solution designed specifically for larger dog breeds. It features a generously sized, round shape that provides ample space for pets to stretch out and relax.

The bed is crafted with soft yet durable fabric, ensuring both comfort and longevity. Its padded walls offer support for a pet’s head and neck, enhancing their resting experience. The bed also includes a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it both a practical and stylish addition to any pet owner’s home.

