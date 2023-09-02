8 Labor Day Electronics Deals at Costco

Geoffrey Swaine / Shutterstock.com

By Thursday evening, August 31, 2023, people rushed to Costco to snag the wholesale club’s amazing Labor Day deals. Nearing closing time at one Long Island, NY location, the checkout lines stretched three-quarters of the way through the store, approaching the produce section. You might have thought Black Friday came early this year!

What’s the big deal? Why are people rushing to try to beat the Labor Day weekend crowds? My excursion through the electronics section, from drooling over the giant 85-inch Samsung LED to the home security products, revealed a lot!

Of course, the good news is you don’t have to fight holiday weekend traffic or crowds to snag these sales. Costco.com has all the deals I spotted and more, and some cost less online.

Here are some of the best Labor Day deals on electronics at Costco to end Summer 2023 with cool tech and some leftover cash in your pocket.

LG 75″ Class QNED80 Series 4K UHD ($1,199)

The LG 75-inch QNED80 Series 4K UHD TV uses Quantum Dot NanoCell technology for a wider color palette and more accurate color reproduction. The faster response time reduces motion blur for a better experience during gaming or watching action movies and sports. This 4K screen boasts 4 HDMI ports for all your game systems and set-top boxes.

If you want to spend a little less, consider LG’s UR8000 model in the same size. It uses regular LED technology, not NanoCells, and has 3 HDMI ports instead of four. But you’ll only spend $729 during this Labor Day sale.

Samsung 85″ CU7000D 4K UHD Smart TV ($1,099)

You may have heard, “Go big or go home.” You don’t have to choose with this giant screen, perfect for creating your dream home theater. Enjoy the excellent picture quality of Samsung’s crystal 4K processor, a slim design to fit neatly against your wall, and 3 HDMI ports.

Samsung HW-S80CB/ZA 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X ($559)

Pair that monster LED screen with a slim yet powerful 3.1.2 channel True Dolby Atmos soundbar for theater-quality audio at home. Game Mode Pro optimizes 3D sound for an immersive experience.

Grab the Samsung HW-C43C 2.1 channel soundbar with a subwoofer if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option. It offers Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for just $144.99.

GOPro Hero 11 Action Camera Bundle ($339 with rebate, originally $389)

If you’re the type who would rather be recording the action than watching it at home, grab the GoPro Hero 11 bundle with an instant rebate of $50, now through Saturday, September 2, 2023 only. This kit includes a Shorty Hand Grip, two Enduro batteries, a compact case, and a 64GB microSD to store all your memories. The camera is waterproof up to 33 feet and shoots 5K video and 27MP photos, making it virtually future-proof for all your products.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack ($209)

With winter on the way, it’s a good time to upgrade your home heating and cooling system with a smart thermostat to save money. This kit includes an Ecobee Smart Thermostat, two SmartSensors, and an air quality monitor at a tremendous value.

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-free Spotlight Camera Security Bundle ($279)

The top-rated Arlo Pro home security camera comes in a bundle with four cameras to protect every inch of your property. Now, you can get the whole system for $120 off at Costco.

The cameras provide 2K video with HDR and 160-degree diagonal viewing angles, plus color night vision and an integrated spotlight with motion detection to catch intruders in the act.

MacBook Air 13.6 inch ($899 after $150 off)

If you’re looking for an affordable MacBook, Costco has you covered. Plus, enjoy all the perks you receive when you buy your Apple electronics from the wholesale club. Featuring a 13.6-inch screen, Apple M2 chip 8-core CPU and 256GB of SSD storage, this compact unit weighs just 2.7 lbs. The battery lasts 18 hours for convenience on the road.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ($159)

Save $60 on these Samsung earbuds with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to block unwanted sounds and 360-degree audio for an immersive experience. Plus, receive a free $20 gift code for apps in the Google Play store.

Bottom Line

These sales will only last for a while and quantities may be limited. Jump over to Costco.com right now or your local warehouse club to grab your favorites. Compare prices online and in the store, as they may vary. Prices were accurate and items were in stock online when this was written.

