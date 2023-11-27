Rachel Cruze: 5 Affordable Ikea Finds

ViktorCap / iStock.com

Interior design expert and popular YouTuber Kristen McGowan recently joined Rachel Cruze to discuss the secrets of creating beautiful, budget-friendly spaces. Their conversation, brimming with practical advice and affordable solutions, highlighted Ikea’s role in affordable home decor. Here are their tips for navigating Ikea’s vast selection.

Navigating Ikea: Tips from an Expert

McGowan shares her approach to Ikea shopping, emphasizing the importance of starting in the showroom to gather ideas. She advises looking for simple shapes and neutral colors in fabrics and materials, avoiding overly bold patterns that are distinctly Ikea. Her strategy is to seek out designer dupes–affordable pieces that mimic high-end designs.

Key Affordable Finds at Ikea

1. Rivta Curtains

These are a standout for their linen-like texture and affordability. Priced at $40 for a pair, they offer a high-quality look at a fraction of the cost. McGowan says an inexpensive item doesn’t have to look cheap. It’s all in the way you style it.

“It’s more about what you do with the curtains,” said McGowan during an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show. “I think it’s about how you style them, and not just putting them up and hoping for the best.”

2. Throw Pillows

Ikea’s $9 feather-filled pillow inserts provide a plush, high-end feel. They’re perfect for dressing up any sofa or bed.

3. Ribba Black Frame

Ideal for art display, this $25 frame comes in various sizes and includes a mat, elevating the presentation of any artwork.

4. Dyrgrip Wine Glasses

At $9.99, these chic wine glasses offer an elegant, modern shape at an affordable price.

5. Hemnes Daybed

Priced at $647, this multifunctional piece includes a sofa, single bed, double bed, and storage – a fantastic deal for such versatility.

“This is a higher price when it comes to this list of affordable things, but you get pretty much a sofa, a single bed, and a double bed plus storage in this one piece,” said McGowan. “I think it’s perfect if you are trying to do a home office and guest room situation where you need a two-in-one purpose. It comes with the mattresses, so it’s like you’re literally getting everything all in one. That’s huge for under $700.”

6. Shoe Organizer

For just $3.49, Ikea’s basic shoe organizer maximizes vertical storage space in closets or entryways.

Budget-Friendly Interior Design Tips

McGowan emphasizes the importance of investing in neutral, timeless furniture pieces like sofas and chairs. She suggests using easily replaceable items like pillows, rugs, and art to add contemporary flair. This approach allows for flexibility and longevity in interior design.

Trends and Timeless Choices

While discussing current trends, McGowan notes the popularity of high-contrast veining in kitchen stones and backsplashes. However, she advises caution, as such bold choices might not stand the test of time. For lasting appeal, she recommends neutral and classic choices in permanent fixtures like kitchen counters.

The Balance of Quality and Affordability

Cruze and McGowan’s conversation underscores the balance between enjoying quality home furnishings and being financially wise. They suggest taking time to compare prices and quality across stores to find the best deals. This approach not only saves money but also ensures satisfaction with your home decor choices.

Their insights reveal that creating a beautiful, functional home on a budget is entirely achievable, especially with stores like Ikea offering a range of affordable, stylish options. Whether you’re looking for curtains, frames, or furniture, Ikea’s diverse offerings can meet various needs without breaking the bank.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

