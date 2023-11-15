Advertiser Disclosure
7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Wait for Black Friday to Shop For Clothing

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo
Many shoppers wait for Black Friday to take advantage of discounts and deals. It’s hard to ignore all the commercials and social media buzz. However, there are compelling reasons why waiting for Black Friday might not always be the best strategy, especially when it comes to shopping for clothing. Here are seven reasons why you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday to shop for clothing.

1. Limited Choices and Sizes

One of the biggest drawbacks of waiting for Black Friday is the limited selection of clothing styles and sizes. Retailers often use this day to clear out old stock, which means you might not find the latest trends or your preferred size. Shopping earlier ensures a wider variety of choices, enabling you to find exactly what you want in the size that fits you best.

2. Overwhelming Crowds

Black Friday tends to draw large crowds and long lines. Shopping in such a crowd can be stressful and tiring, making it difficult to focus on finding the right items. By shopping before Black Friday, you can avoid the hustle and bustle and have a more relaxed shopping experience.

3. Quality Concerns

Some retailers offer “doorbuster” deals on Black Friday, but these items may be of lower quality than their regular stock. Manufacturers sometimes produce lower-quality items specifically for Black Friday sales. Shopping outside of this event can often ensure you’re buying clothing of a higher standard.

4. Impulse Buying Risks

The hype around Black Friday can lead to impulse buying. You may end up purchasing items you don’t need or that don’t suit your style, simply because they’re on sale. Shopping earlier allows you to take your time and make more thoughtful decisions about your clothing purchases.

5. Better Deals Throughout the Year

Contrary to popular belief, Black Friday is not always the day with the best deals, especially for clothing. Retailers often have sales throughout the year, and sometimes these discounts are even better than Black Friday offers. By waiting for Black Friday, you might miss out on better deals that occur at other times.

6. Convenience of Online Shopping

With the rise of online shopping, there’s no need to wait for a specific day to find good deals. Many online retailers offer discounts and promotions year-round. Shopping online before Black Friday can be a more convenient and efficient way to find great deals on clothing.

7. Environmental Considerations

The consumerism of Black Friday often overlooks environmental considerations. Shopping more consciously and selectively outside of Black Friday can contribute to more sustainable consumption habits.

The Takeaway

While Black Friday can offer attractive deals, it’s not always the wisest choice for shopping for clothing. Limited choices, overwhelming crowds, quality concerns, the risk of impulse buying, better deals throughout the year, the convenience of online shopping, and environmental considerations are all valid reasons to consider shopping for your clothes before the Black Friday rush. By doing so, you can make more thoughtful, personalized, and sustainable clothing choices.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

