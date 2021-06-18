Target Deal Days: How The Retail Giant Plans To Rival Amazon’s Prime Day

Target isn’t about to be left out of the excitement that surrounds Amazon Prime Day each year. Target’s Deal Days officially run from June 20-22, but one of the best offers is available now: through June 19, gift cards are 5% off for Target Circle users. Stock up for upcoming birthdays and holidays! Membership in the Target Circle loyalty program is free and gives you 1% back on most purchases. Holders of Target Red Card debit or credit cards receive 5% back.

While Target’s biggest digital sale of the summer is still a few days out, there are plenty of bargains to take advantage of already. What else can you do to prep for the three-day stretch of bargains, and what should you expect from the big box store in the days ahead? Take a look at ways to get a jump on the action right now.

Current Deals

A key part of the Target Deal Days messaging is that the offers are for everyone. You don’t need to be a member of Target Circle (although you should be, because it’s free and open to all customers). While the company has been cagey about revealing the specific offers that will be available starting on June 20, the website is already showing some great deals, like:

$50 off Apple AirPods Pro

$70 off Apple Watches

$20 off Apple TV

Buy 2, get 1 free on movies, books, video games, board games, puzzles, craft kits, and activity kits.

Offers are available in-store as well as for pickup and delivery, with the help section of the website having a great canonical list of all current offers. Sure, it lacks catchy copy and clever graphics, but it will tell you all you need to know.

What’s To Come

The company has announced that along with the hundreds of thousands of Target.com discounts you’ll find across every category, food and beverages will be included in its Deal Days for the first time, so offers are likely to be particularly good on those items.

In addition, expect Target Deal Days to be the start of its clearance on summer items. Shorts, sandals, and swimwear are likely to be on special, with everything from electronics, home essentials, toys and beauty supplies in the fray, as well. Don’t miss out this massive digital sale — and with Target extending it to three days for the very first time, there’s more opportunity than ever before.

Last updated: June 18, 2021