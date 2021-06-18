Walmart’s Deals for Days: What to Comparison Shop As Big Box Stores Go Up Against Amazon’s Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has become an online shopping tradition. This year, it takes place earlier than usual, on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. The online retailer offers tons of amazing savings on everything from clothing and household goods to electronics. But in recent years, other retailers have followed suit with their own sales to coincide with Prime Day, turning the day into a summer version of Black Friday.

Walmart is one of a handful of big-box retailers, along with Best Buy, Target and Kohl’s, that is also offering their own savings next week. Walmart has even dubbed its “Deals for Days,” and will be offering specials from June 20 to June 23 — just in time for some last-minute Father’s Day shopping.

What can you hope to scoop up from Walmart next week? We won’t know exactly what’s for sale until sales go live online and in stores on June 20, but here’s the scoop on what product categories to keep an eye on.

Electronics

Amazon is practically renowned for its electronics deals and Walmart is aiming to compete with some of its Deal for Days sales. Sites like Wirecutter alert readers to look out for great sales on HDTVs and potentially even iPhone smartphones, which have not yet been advertised.

Walmart’s website banner is advertising “Samsung savings,” and shows 70-inch 4K UHD TVs for under $700. It’s possible prices may drop even further during the big sale.

Wirecutter also points out that Walmart is advertising the reputable Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch laptop with an i5 Intel Core processor — plenty for schoolwork and everyday computing or websurfing needs — for just $800, down from the street price of $1100. The retailer’s site is also showcasing a much less expensive netbook.

MSN says shoppers should look out for steep discounts on TVs, including 55-inch JVC LED Roku TVs with 4K picture quality for under $400.

Another steal? The Kobo Libra H2O Ebook reader, a waterproof unit selling for $150 instead of the $170 street price. Enjoy this summer’s bestsellers at the beach without all the distractions of social media, email and the internet with this sleek Ebook reader.

Household Goods

Wirecutter says it’s expecting great deals on the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum during Walmart’s big sale. This clever machine takes the tedium out of vacuuming, learning the layout of your home in one session.

CBS News reports that Walmart is offering the versatile Instant Pot cooker for $89, a discount from the normal price tag of $100. The 7-in-1 model allows you to slow cook, pressure cook, saute foods, keep meals warm and even make yogurt.

Tips for Shopping Walmart’s Deals for Days

You’ll find tremendous bargains in Walmart stores and online. Make sure to stop by the grocery department to take advantage of sales on meat and try to beat inflation for at least a few days.

If you’re shopping online, keep in mind that — like Amazon — Walmart also works with third-party sellers, who may also be offering discounts during the sale. Just be sure to read the fine print and reviews to make sure you’re ordering from a reputable seller and understand that third-party sellers may have longer shipping times and a different returns policy than if you’re purchasing direct from Walmart.

