30 Ways Shopping Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus

The coronavirus has changed life in just about every aspect, including shopping. Many retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence have been able to shift to serving customers solely online, but essential businesses like Target and Costco have been forced to quickly adapt to new safety protocols to protect customers and employees.

2020 in Review: The Year for Grocery Delivery Services

Some restrictions will almost definitely ease up over time, but as Forbes reported, the longer the pandemic crisis goes on, the greater it will impact the retail landscape. Additionally, as consumers get used to these thoughtful safety measures, they may want them to stick around. Here’s a glimpse at how shopping could be different forever.