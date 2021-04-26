Fully Vaccinated Americans Will Be Able to Travel to Europe this Summer – How Much Will It Cost?

Americans who have been fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Europe this summer, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told The New York Times on Sunday. And prices, for now, are surprisingly affordable.

The EU had halted all non-essential travel to its member countries for about a year.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyen told the NYT. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union. Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A.,” she added.

The Times also reports that there have been ongoing discussions between European Union and United States officials on “how to practically and technologically make vaccine certificates from each place broadly readable so that citizens can use them to travel without restrictions.”

White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN that “what the world is basically saying is, they’re looking at the U.S., they’re looking at the success of our vaccination program, they’re looking at the reduction of disease, and while they know we’re not done yet, they’re saying those Americans are safe to come to our country without risk of spreading COVID-19.”

“Think about that. That’s incredible,” Slavitt said. “Just a few months ago, we were the nation in the world that was one of the most cut off from travel. That just shows what an incredible few months we’ve had vaccinating Americans.”

Now might be a good time to book a flight to Europe, as prices are relatively low. Expedia shows that round-trip flights from New York City to Paris and Milan in July, start at $500, for example, while flights to Athens start at $700.

