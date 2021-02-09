Doing Your Taxes in Quarantine Doesn’t Have To Drive You Nuts: Our Complete Guide

As we near the one-year mark of pandemic lockdowns, we’re all feeling a little bit out of sorts. Add to our daily anxiety the stress of filing our taxes and it almost seems too much to handle. But filing your taxes doesn’t have to drive you crazy — you just need to know how to approach it.

Whether you’re a first-time filer or a seasoned one, here’s our complete guide to filing your taxes this year.

Getting Started

Doing your taxes can seem overwhelming, but it’s not so bad if you break it down into simple-to-follow steps.

Gather All Your Paperwork

You’ve probably received a lot of tax forms in the mail by now, and you might not exactly be sure of what’s what. Start gathering everything you have and all the forms you will need so that you have everything in one place when it’s time to actually file.

Ask For Help

Maybe you really don’t have the mental capacity to file your own taxes this year — and that’s totally understandable. To really take the stress out of filing your taxes, you might consider hiring an accountant.

Do Your Taxes for Free

If hiring an accountant isn’t in your budget this year, don’t stress — you may qualify to get free help, or at least file your taxes for free.

Find the Best Tax Software for Your Needs

If you don’t want to hire an accountant and don’t qualify for free tax help, you may want to invest in tax software to help you correctly file your taxes.

What To Do If You Owe the IRS

Tax season can be extra stressful if you know that you will owe the IRS money. Don’t panic — there are things you can do to lower your tax bill. And if you really can’t pay your taxes owed, you have some options. No matter what, you should still file your taxes on time; otherwise, you’ll be faced with penalties that could add on to what you already owe.

Have a Plan for Your Tax Refund

If you’ll be getting a tax refund this year, you might not know what to do with it. Whether you want to use it wisely — or have a little fun with your windfall — here are some ideas.

Last updated: Feb. 9, 2021