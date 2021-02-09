Doing Your Taxes in Quarantine Doesn’t Have To Drive You Nuts: Our Complete Guide
As we near the one-year mark of pandemic lockdowns, we’re all feeling a little bit out of sorts. Add to our daily anxiety the stress of filing our taxes and it almost seems too much to handle. But filing your taxes doesn’t have to drive you crazy — you just need to know how to approach it.
Whether you’re a first-time filer or a seasoned one, here’s our complete guide to filing your taxes this year.
Getting Started
Doing your taxes can seem overwhelming, but it’s not so bad if you break it down into simple-to-follow steps.
- Your Step-by-Step Guide To Approaching Taxes in 2021
- A Step-by-Step Taxes Guide for Those Filing for the First Time
- How To File Self-Employment Taxes: A Step-By-Step Guide
Gather All Your Paperwork
You’ve probably received a lot of tax forms in the mail by now, and you might not exactly be sure of what’s what. Start gathering everything you have and all the forms you will need so that you have everything in one place when it’s time to actually file.
- Tax Checklist: See the 5 IRS Tax Forms You’ll Need to Get Your Refund
- Everything You Need To Know About Your W-2 Form
- What Is the 1040 and What’s the Difference Between the 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ?
Ask For Help
Maybe you really don’t have the mental capacity to file your own taxes this year — and that’s totally understandable. To really take the stress out of filing your taxes, you might consider hiring an accountant.
- Why You Shouldn’t Do Your Own Taxes Anymore
- Why This Is the Year You Should Hire an Accountant
- Why You Should Line Up a Tax Preparer Now — and What Paperwork You’ll Need
Do Your Taxes for Free
If hiring an accountant isn’t in your budget this year, don’t stress — you may qualify to get free help, or at least file your taxes for free.
Find the Best Tax Software for Your Needs
If you don’t want to hire an accountant and don’t qualify for free tax help, you may want to invest in tax software to help you correctly file your taxes.
- Best Tax Software: Options for Every Tax Filer
- H&R Block vs. TurboTax: Which Is Best for Your 2020 Tax Return?
- TaxAct vs. TurboTax: Which Is the Best Tax Software?
What To Do If You Owe the IRS
Tax season can be extra stressful if you know that you will owe the IRS money. Don’t panic — there are things you can do to lower your tax bill. And if you really can’t pay your taxes owed, you have some options. No matter what, you should still file your taxes on time; otherwise, you’ll be faced with penalties that could add on to what you already owe.
- 4 Surefire Ways To Pay Less on Your Tax Bill
- What To Do When You Can’t Pay Your Tax Bill
- How To Minimize Tax Debt
Have a Plan for Your Tax Refund
If you’ll be getting a tax refund this year, you might not know what to do with it. Whether you want to use it wisely — or have a little fun with your windfall — here are some ideas.
- 20 Smart Things to Do With Your Tax Refund
- What Your Tax Refund Could Be Worth If You Saved It
- Why This Is the Year To Spend Your Tax Refund on Yourself — And Here Are Some Ideas
