If You Earn More Than $200K Make These 5 Moves Now to Save Thousands on Taxes

High earners in the United States sometimes get hit with income taxes that others don’t have to worry about, and one of those taxes is the Net Investment Income Tax, or NIIT. The NIIT has been around since 2013 and applies at a rate of 3.8% to certain types of net investment income earned by individuals, estates and trusts, according to the IRS.

The NIIT was enacted as part of the Affordable Care Act health-care expansion, CNBC reported. It applies to income such as capital gains, interest, dividends and rents when your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds certain thresholds.

You will owe the tax if you have net investment income and also have a MAGI over the following thresholds:

  • Married filing jointly: $250,000
  • Married filing separately: $125,000
  • Single: $200,000
  • Head of household with qualifying person: $200,000
  • Qualifying widower with dependent child: $250,000

Since these dollar amounts are not adjusted for inflation, the list of taxpayers subject to the NIIT keeps growing every year.

“It’s been around for a while, and the rules haven’t changed since it went into effect,” Brian Schultz, a CPA and partner at Plante Moran in Southfield, Michigan, told CNBC. “But the cost of inflation and incomes have trended up since then, so it’s become more of an issue.” 

As of 2021, an estimated 7.3 million taxpayers paid nearly $60 billion in net investment income tax, CNBC noted, citing data from the Congressional Research Service. That was up from 3.1 million taxpayers paying $16.5 billion in 2013.

Americans subject to the NIIT could end up paying thousands of dollars in taxes above and beyond their normal income taxes. However, there are ways to soften the blow. Here are five moves you can make to save thousands on Net Investment Income Taxes:

  1. Buy municipal bonds, which can let you avoid federal taxes on interest and might also bypass state and local tax levies.
  2. Contribute to accounts that can reduce your income such as 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, SEP IRAs and health savings accounts.
  3. Avoid assets that pay income once a year, such as actively managed mutual funds.
  4. When converting assets such as Roth IRAs, opt for several transactions across multiple years rather than converting the entire balance in a single year.
  5. When selling a business or investment property, spread the gains from the sale over multiple years instead of realizing all the gains in one year.
