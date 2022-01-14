Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide?

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Shot of a mature woman leaning on her husband while he works on his laptop.
kupicoo / Getty Images

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program gives help each year to assist taxpayers with their form preparations, and has resumed the service with the onset of the 2022 tax season. Tax-Aide sites will begin taking appointments for free tax preparation and e-filing services beginning in early February, AARP said.

See: 5 Alternative Ways To Build Your Wealth in 2022
Find: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

Tax-Aide will offer the same options as last year for tax preparations, including:

  • Low contact models, which allow taxpayers to drop off their papers (or have them scanned) and return to review
  • Fully virtual service
  • Virtual coaching service

Tax-Aide sites might be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but AARP ensures that each site is run in a way that keeps everyone safe, complies with state and local laws, and takes into account the number of available volunteers.

Related: Child Tax Credit Guidance Updated by IRS

They list the below as general documents needed for tax filing and recommend bringing them to your meeting:

Save for Your Future
  • Previous two year’s tax return(s)
  • All correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority
  • Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation showing taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return
  • Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer
  • Checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund(s) or direct debit any amounts due
  • Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual (if applicable)

 You will also need to provide proof of income and any reason for deductions you wish to claim. This usually comes as a W-2 or 1099 form.

“Tax-Aide is a free service for anyone who needs help completing their tax return and filing it electronically,” said Cindy Gossett, AARP Tax-Aide Washington state coordinator. “Our dedicated and certified volunteers will provide the same high-quality service as in years past, just in a different way to accommodate COVID-19.”

Discover: What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit
Explore: What COVID-Era Programs Will Continue in 2022?

In order to find your local Tax-Aide site, you can search AARP’s locator page once tax season begins.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.