Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

October 16 Is the Final Tax Day for 2023 — Here’s Who Needs To File and Why

2 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mixed race man paying bills in living room.
JGI / Jamie Grill / iStock.com

Millions of Americans have a week to file their tax-year 2022 income tax returns before the Oct. 16 tax filing deadline.

While the majority of U.S. taxpayers submitted their 2022 returns on or before tax day on April 18, those who requested an extension or were living in certain disaster areas will need to collect their tax documents and prepare their return by this coming Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Buy Side, the IRS estimated that one in eight Americans asked for an extension to file their tax-year 2022 returns.

In addition to individuals who requested a tax filing extension by submitting Form 4868 (or businesses that completed Form 7004) and have returns due on Oct. 16, the following have until Oct. 16 or later to file income tax returns due to disaster declarations or military combat:

  • Taxpayers in the following counties have until Oct. 16 to file:
    • California counties other than Lassen, Modoc and Shasta
    • In Alabama, Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa
    • In Georgia, Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Troup
  • Residents affected by flooding in Alaska and Illinois have until Oct. 31 to file.
  • Those affected by flooding in Vermont have a deadline of Nov. 15.  
  • Taxpayers impacted by the recent Maui fires (Maui and Hawaii counties) and Hurricane Idalia in parts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia have until Feb. 24, 2024, to file their returns.
  • Military personnel serving in a combat zone typically have 180 days after they leave that area to file their returns and pay any taxes due.
Get Tax Debt Help

The IRS grants disaster relief to more taxpayers than you would think. For an updated list of affected disaster areas — for example, Louisiana residents affected by seawater intrusion, Maine taxpayers impacted by Hurricane Lee and farmers throughout the country disrupted by drought — check the IRS’s Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page.

The IRS reminds anyone who still needs to file to use the agency’s Free File software, which will be available through midnight ET on Oct. 16.  

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

October 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

Taxes

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers -- How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

October 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear ‘Catastrophic Financial Stress’

Taxes

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear 'Catastrophic Financial Stress'

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

Taxes

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

October 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here’s How They Plan To Pay

Taxes

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here's How They Plan To Pay

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

October 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower — What To Report and How To Get the Reward

Taxes

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower -- What To Report and How To Get the Reward

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You’re Less Than a Month Away From Deadline — 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

Taxes

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You're Less Than a Month Away From Deadline -- 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

September 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

Taxes

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

September 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

September 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

Taxes

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

Taxes

Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax

September 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit — Here’s the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

Taxes

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit -- Here's the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!