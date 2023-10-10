October 16 Is the Final Tax Day for 2023 — Here’s Who Needs To File and Why

Millions of Americans have a week to file their tax-year 2022 income tax returns before the Oct. 16 tax filing deadline.

While the majority of U.S. taxpayers submitted their 2022 returns on or before tax day on April 18, those who requested an extension or were living in certain disaster areas will need to collect their tax documents and prepare their return by this coming Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Buy Side, the IRS estimated that one in eight Americans asked for an extension to file their tax-year 2022 returns.

In addition to individuals who requested a tax filing extension by submitting Form 4868 (or businesses that completed Form 7004) and have returns due on Oct. 16, the following have until Oct. 16 or later to file income tax returns due to disaster declarations or military combat:

Taxpayers in the following counties have until Oct. 16 to file: California counties other than Lassen, Modoc and Shasta In Alabama, Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa In Georgia, Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Troup

Residents affected by flooding in Alaska and Illinois have until Oct. 31 to file.

Those affected by flooding in Vermont have a deadline of Nov. 15.

Taxpayers impacted by the recent Maui fires (Maui and Hawaii counties) and Hurricane Idalia in parts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia have until Feb. 24, 2024, to file their returns.

Military personnel serving in a combat zone typically have 180 days after they leave that area to file their returns and pay any taxes due.

The IRS grants disaster relief to more taxpayers than you would think. For an updated list of affected disaster areas — for example, Louisiana residents affected by seawater intrusion, Maine taxpayers impacted by Hurricane Lee and farmers throughout the country disrupted by drought — check the IRS’s Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page.

The IRS reminds anyone who still needs to file to use the agency’s Free File software, which will be available through midnight ET on Oct. 16.

