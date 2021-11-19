IRS Announces More Apps Available With ID.me Login

The IRS announced this week the launch of an improved identity verification and sign-in process that “enables more people to securely access and use IRS online tools and applications.”

Taxpayers will now be able to use the new mobile-friendly verification procedure to gain access to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, their online account, get transcripts online, get an identity protection pin online and retrieve the online payment agreement.

In order to be able to access all of these features online, users will need to create an ID.me account through the IRS website. ID.me is an identification verification third-party that works in conjunction with the IRS to thoroughly identify users’ identities.

The new process of accessing more documents online can reach more people through the expanded use of identity documents and increased help desk assistance for taxpayers who encounter a problem when attempting to identify their identity online, the IRS says. In the past, it would be far more cumbersome to alleviate these issues — you would either need to visit an office in person or spend considerable time on the phone. Now with a little verification upfront, you can access and solve most of these problems in far less time.

ID.me will require you to create an account and supply identity verification documents issued by the government, such as a passport or driver’s license. The online system will then try to verify your identity, and if they do not accept your documents, they will request a video call with one of their representatives to verify that the picture on your ID is indeed you in real life.

This process was developed under the Secure Access Digital Identity Initiative and complies with a federal mandate. Although you might feel apprehensive at first to give as much personal information out, the IRS stresses that the process is entirely safe and has taken steps to ensure that taxpayer information is only provided to those who legally have a right to view the data.

The IRS has also integrated this new account creation process into some applications used by tax professionals, including those used to request powers of attorney or tax information authorizations online using a Tax Pro Account or to submit Forms 2848 and 8821 online.

More IRS applications will transition over to this new method of access over the next year the agency states.

