Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

5 Reasons Why Accepting Crypto Right Now Is Good for Your Business

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Virtual money and digital crypto currency concept.
Stanislav Palamar / Getty Images

The trend of businesses accepting crypto went mainstream in February when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the EV automaker would begin accepting Bitcoin for payments. He later backtracked, citing environmental concerns, but recently tweeted that Tesla would “most likely” accept Bitcoin again in the future.

See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy
Find: Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

A Deloitte study from late 2020 found that more than 2,300 U.S. businesses currently accept Bitcoin. Should you consider it for your businesses? There are several good reasons to accept crypto for payment.

Lower Transaction Fees

Most small business owners have to contend with credit card fees if they want to offer this convenient form of payment to their customers. International payments have even higher fees associated with them. However, due to crypto being decentralized currency, transaction fees are much lower across the board — and international fees are competitive to domestic transaction fees.

See: Why Some Money Experts Believe in Bitcoin and Others Don’t
Find: Mark Cuban Talks Dogecoin: ‘You’ve Got To Know Why You’re Investing’

Faster Transactions

One of the biggest headaches in working with international customers is processing delays for transactions. Not only will you save money, but you’ll receive your payments faster — in most cases, instantly — using crypto.

Building Wealth

No Chargebacks

Accepting credit cards comes with heightened risk for small business owners. A customer can use a credit card to make a purchase, receive their items and then claim they aren’t happy with the product and demand a “chargeback.” Chargebacks are also used in credit card fraud. The money will be refunded to their credit card, and your business could be penalized by your credit card processor. If you have too many chargebacks on your account, your processing company could refuse to do business with you.

See: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?
Find: How To Invest In Cryptocurrency

Crypto carries none of these risks. Customers who don’t have money in their crypto account can’t make a purchase.

Better Security

In addition to avoiding chargebacks, crypto is more secure than credit cards or bank accounts in many ways. Because every transaction is stored in the blockchain ledger, there is additional security and accountability.

Reflects Well on Your Brand

Crypto provides a tech-forward, cutting-edge payment system. If you begin accepting crypto now, your business will still be ahead of the curve. It will look good for your brand, generate good publicity and attract tech-forward customers, as well as employees, to your company.

Building Wealth

More: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

With all these benefits to Bitcoin, the question shouldn’t be, “Should you accept crypto in your business?” but rather, “Why did I wait so long to start?”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 6, 2021

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.