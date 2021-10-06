5 Reasons Why Accepting Crypto Right Now Is Good for Your Business

Stanislav Palamar / Getty Images

The trend of businesses accepting crypto went mainstream in February when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the EV automaker would begin accepting Bitcoin for payments. He later backtracked, citing environmental concerns, but recently tweeted that Tesla would “most likely” accept Bitcoin again in the future.

See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy

Find: Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

A Deloitte study from late 2020 found that more than 2,300 U.S. businesses currently accept Bitcoin. Should you consider it for your businesses? There are several good reasons to accept crypto for payment.

Lower Transaction Fees

Most small business owners have to contend with credit card fees if they want to offer this convenient form of payment to their customers. International payments have even higher fees associated with them. However, due to crypto being decentralized currency, transaction fees are much lower across the board — and international fees are competitive to domestic transaction fees.

See: Why Some Money Experts Believe in Bitcoin and Others Don’t

Find: Mark Cuban Talks Dogecoin: ‘You’ve Got To Know Why You’re Investing’

Faster Transactions

One of the biggest headaches in working with international customers is processing delays for transactions. Not only will you save money, but you’ll receive your payments faster — in most cases, instantly — using crypto.

Building Wealth

No Chargebacks

Accepting credit cards comes with heightened risk for small business owners. A customer can use a credit card to make a purchase, receive their items and then claim they aren’t happy with the product and demand a “chargeback.” Chargebacks are also used in credit card fraud. The money will be refunded to their credit card, and your business could be penalized by your credit card processor. If you have too many chargebacks on your account, your processing company could refuse to do business with you.

See: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?

Find: How To Invest In Cryptocurrency

Crypto carries none of these risks. Customers who don’t have money in their crypto account can’t make a purchase.

Better Security

In addition to avoiding chargebacks, crypto is more secure than credit cards or bank accounts in many ways. Because every transaction is stored in the blockchain ledger, there is additional security and accountability.

Reflects Well on Your Brand

Crypto provides a tech-forward, cutting-edge payment system. If you begin accepting crypto now, your business will still be ahead of the curve. It will look good for your brand, generate good publicity and attract tech-forward customers, as well as employees, to your company.

Building Wealth

More: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

With all these benefits to Bitcoin, the question shouldn’t be, “Should you accept crypto in your business?” but rather, “Why did I wait so long to start?”

More From GOBankingRates 5 Things Most Americans Don't Know About Social Security

8 Ways Homeowners Can Save $1000s Every Year

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in 23 Major Countries Around the World

Last updated: Oct. 6, 2021