Crypto Coin Gains 5,000% In One Day — And 5 Other Updates You Cannot Miss

jpgfactory / Getty Images

Over the last 24 hours, the value of one token for HuskyX increased the most by 5,383.72%. One token was priced at $.000001857.

See: Crypto Crash: Bitcoin Dips Below $60K for First Time in Weeks — Could Further Crackdowns Diminish Value?

Find: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021

Other big winners included:

PolypuX: Up by 2,693.53 % in the last 24 hours

Impermax: Up by 723.63% in the last 24 hours

Angry Squid: Up by 641.22% in the last 24 hours

BnBeer: Up by 223.30 % in the last 24 hours

Primecoin: Up by 168.56% in the last 24 hours

New Crypto Tax

President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday. One of the more controversial provisions included new tax reporting requirements for a booming cryptocurrency market. The new law will require brokers, meaning cryptocurrency exchanges, to issue a 1099-B form. This means they will now be required to notify the IRS directly of crypto transactions, whereas in the past this could be done anonymously.

Building Wealth

The Government Cracked Down on Ripple

San-Francisco-based fintech start-up Ripple announced on Tuesday that it will launch a product named “Liquidity Hub”, allowing financial services firms to offer their customers access to cryptocurrencies, CNBC reported. Their new service will offer trading for cryptocurrencies and is expected to launch next year.

Ripple is currently being sued by the SEC for allegedly raising funds through an unregistered securities offering.

Coinbase Shares Tank After Disappointing Third Quarter

Coinbase largely missed analyst revenue estimates on Tuesday after reporting its third-quarter earnings. Shares plummeted 13% after the news. The exchange also states its monthly users fell to 7.4 million, down from 8.8 million in the quarter prior. Trading volume also fell from $462 billion to $327 billion in the previous quarter.

Tim Cook Said He Bought Crypto

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday that he personally owns cryptocurrency. ” I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook stated during a New York Times DealBook conference. ” I’m not giving anyone investment advice by the way.”

See: Best Bitcoin or Crypto Wallets 2021: How To Choose

Find: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy

Cook added that Apple is not accepting cryptocurrency as payment or buying cryptocurrency itself as a company.

More From GOBankingRates