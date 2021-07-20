Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

Crypto Market Crashes, Wiping Out $90 Billion in 24 Hours

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

July 20, 2021
Bitcoin gold crash.
Just_Super / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 this morning for the first time since Jun. 22, wiping out almost $90 billion off the crypto market in 24 hours, according to CNBC.

See: 7 of the Biggest Bitcoin Crashes in History
Find: Bitcoin Will Replace Fiat Currency by 2050, Panel of Experts Says

This morning, Bitcoin stood at $29,700, down 5.1% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. This represents a loss of more than 50% from its all-time high of $65,000 in April.

Ether, the second-largest crypto by market cap was at $1,745, down 3.43% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

The crypto market is not the only one hit as the Dow Jones had its worst day ever since October yesterday, tumbling more than 700 points.

Increased concerns about the Delta variant and a potential slowing down of the economy are partly to blame.

“There’s no big catalyst, but it’s a combination of factors. There are questions about vaccines, we might still get restrictions on consumer behavior, mobility, this is increasingly back in the market’s mind,” James Athey, an investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told The Wall Street Journal. “We’re also seeing the summer lull. It’s very quiet so volumes are lower, liquidity is thinner.”

Building Wealth

According to James Butterfill at Coinshares, after a few weeks of inflows into Bitcoin there have been outflows for the last two weeks, with outflows last week totaling $10.4 million.

See: Bitcoin Cash (BCH): The Most Important Things You Need To Know About It
Find: Bitcoin Crashes Constantly, But These Investors Won’t Sell – Why ‘HODLers’ Buy the Dip and Hang On Tight

“These outflows are minimal relative to the significant outflows witnessed in May and June this year,” he writes.

“Volumes in Bitcoin fell to just 38% of the year-to-date average, totaling US$3.9bn per day last week. We do not believe this represents something ominous in the market as we saw similar seasonal dips in volumes during the summer months in recent years,” he adds.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.