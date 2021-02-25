Is Now the Time To Buy These Popular Stocks?

Tesla (TSLA)

Stock price as of Feb. 23: $698.84

Tesla has always been a love-it-or-hate-it stock, but the bulls definitely won the battle in 2020, with the stock surging an astonishing 695%. Even in the aftermath of that truly epic run, many analysts think that Tesla still has further to run. The company certainly has the wind at its back, as states like California have mandated that only zero-emission cars will be sold there as soon as 2035. A forthcoming model priced at the $25,000 level should open the door to a whole new category of customers, and the Biden administration’s renewal of a $7,000 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases could also help support Tesla sales.

The downside to all of these positives is the extreme valuation of Tesla, which is more than quadruple that of Toyota even though the latter sold 20 times as many cars last year as Tesla. The stock has taken a hit in recent weeks, in part due to CEO Elon Musk’s comments about Bitcoin and Tesla’s Model Y, making it more of a value for some but still too rich for many others.

