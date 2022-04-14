Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Amazon to Add 5% Fuel & Inflation Charge For Sellers – Will That Impact Your Cost?

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

April 12, 2019 Newark / CA / USA - Amazon Fulfillment Center in East San Francisco bay area, Silicon Valley.
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

With the U.S. inflation rate accelerating to 8.5% in March — the highest since December of 1981 — and energy prices increasing 32% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed crude oil prices higher, Amazon has announced it will begin levying a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to sellers

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Find: Social Security COLA Increases Add This Much Cash To Your Pockets Each Month

This is the first time in the e-commerce king’s history that it has charged sellers a surcharge of this kind, and it applies to all product types, including “non-apparel, apparel, dangerous goods and Small and Light items,” according to a notice to sellers. The new tax will begin April 28, the same week Amazon is expected to report its earnings from the first three months of 2022.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

The 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” only applies to third-party merchants who use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) services. Merchants who use the FBA service — which stores, packs and ships their goods — already pay seller fees. In November, Amazon announced FBA fees were going up “to partially offset the higher permanent operating costs we face going forward.”

Sellers that do not use FBA will not be impacted.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In a company memo issued to CNN, Amazon wrote, “In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges. It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist, so rather than a permanent fee change we will be employing a fuel and inflation surcharge for the first time, a mechanism broadly used across supply chain providers.”

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?
Find: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Amazon has over 2 million sellers and approximately 90% of them use its FBA service. In financial circles, the smart money is on sellers passing this new surcharge on to their customers.

However, Jon Elder, CEO and founder of Black Label Advisor, told Business Insider it should only be a “slight increase in prices” for consumers.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.