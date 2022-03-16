DoorDash Saves Drivers Money on Gas — Without Charging Customers

While many companies, including Uber and Lyft, are adding fuel surcharges to trips and food deliveries, DoorDash is taking on the burden of compensating their drivers for higher fuel prices.

The DasherDirect program, which goes into effect on March 17 just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, gives drivers 10% cashback on all U.S. gas purchases, according to a press release issued by the company.

The program begins with a prepaid business Visa debit card that offers Dashers 10% cashback on fuel purchases on any U.S. gas station, even if they aren’t delivering food at the time. There is no credit check to apply for the card, since it’s a prepaid Visa debit card that offers cashback rewards.

In addition to a standard card, drivers will receive a virtual card that they can use at digital checkouts immediately after approval as soon as they fund the card.

The second program rewards drivers who dash the most with a weekly gas bonus, according to the press release. Dashers who accept and complete orders totaling 100 miles or more (in a motor vehicle, only) in a week earn a $5 bonus. Rewards increase incrementally, so Dashers who drive 175 miles in a week will receive a $10 bonus, and those who cover 225 miles will earn $15.

A press release from DoorDash said that drivers who take advantage of both promotions could earn an extra $1.65 to $2 per gallon to offset rising gas costs. These bonuses are on top of normal pay, promotions and tips, DoorDash says.

The programs are set to run through April 30, 2022. At that time, DoorDash will evaluate the program and continue to listen to feedback from the Dasher community to “evolve these programs,” the release stated.

