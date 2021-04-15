Cash and 21 Other Everyday Things Wiped Out by COVID-19

Exercise is essential to physical and mental health, and there are many benefits of group fitness including motivation and camaraderie. But working out indoors with other people could increase your chance of infection. Even as some communities reopen gyms, people are opting to maintain training routines adapted at home or outdoors. It’s cheaper, more efficient and can flexibly fit into your remote workday.

“You have to make your own assessment of how risky it is based on knowing your medical situation and whether you are someone who’s at high risk for an infection,” Dr. Saadia Griffith-Howard, an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente, said on NPR about if gyms are safe for you.

Amber Nash, fitness expert and founder of FitHealthyBest.com, said, “large, over-crowded commercial gyms will become the Blockbuster of the fitness industry, especially now due to COVID. In addition, the new in-home fitness products on the market that bring group workouts and personal trainers into your home, combined with the popularity of boutique gyms and functional fitness are making it easier than ever to work out at home. Not to mention the added bonus of being able to work out in a group and with a personal trainer in the comfort of your home. It’s the perfect storm for the end of commercial gyms.”