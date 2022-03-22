Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

GM Starts Production on Cadillac’s First Fully Electric Vehicle, the Lyriq

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12858596h)Cadillac LYRIQ at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on in Los Angeles33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Mar 2022.
John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Production officially began on Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle, the Lyriq at General Motors’ Spring Hill, Tennessee plant on Monday, March 21.

See: Tesla Hikes Prices as Musk Says There is ‘Inflation Pressure on Raw Materials’
Find: Ford Splits EVs From Legacy Cars to ‘Generate Industry-Leading Growth’

With a starting retail tag of $59,990, the Lyriq is GM’s third electric vehicle, after the compact Chevrolet Bolt and the high-end GMC Hummer, and is one of more than 20 models GM plans on producing in the U.S. in the next three years. By 2035, the company will only be producing electric vehicles.

When the midsize crossover was unveiled in August 2021, GM spoke of it as the “next chapter” and “technology spearhead” for the automaker, who is one of many companies trying to compete with Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicle sales. Lyric is the first model to feature GM’s latest next-generation batteries and EV architecture — features it hopes will rival, if not outperform, Tesla and forthcoming efforts by the other legacy automakers.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“It marks a turning point for the brand, a pivot point for the brand, an opportunity to regain momentum and position the Cadillac brand for its next chapter,” Cadillac President Steve Carlisle told reporters during the unveiling media briefing. “Lyriq really is the cornerstone upon which we are going to build the future.”

See: Looking To Sidestep Gas Prices? Expect Long Delays for New Electric Vehicles (If You Can Find Them At All)
Find: The 6 Most Affordable Electric Vehicles

The company is no less enthusiastic as production starts, claiming that customer demand will be high for the new model of its iconic Cadillac marque and that it has a waiting list of over 240,000 potential buyers. GM’s Spring Hill plant was remodeled to produce the Lyriq plus three of its popular SUVs, the Cadillac XT5, XT6, and the GMC Acadia. GM president Mark Reuss said that production at Spring Hill could be skewed toward the Lyric if customer demand required.  

Dealers will begin taking orders for the anticipated SUV on May 19.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.