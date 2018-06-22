How Much Is Ford Worth?

In its hundred-plus years in business, Ford has had to weather wars, economic swings, competition with the other automakers — and a pandemic that essentially shut down the economy in 2020. Amid these challenges, even its most popular models from the past few decades haven’t been enough to ensure its dominance. Read on to see what the company has in store for consumers and investors and whether its upcoming business moves are calculated risks that could pay off.

About Ford Headquarters Dearborn, Mich. Year Founded 1903 CEO Jim Farley’s Salary $1.4M

What Ford Is Worth Share Price, 52-Week Range $7.61-$16.70 2020 Revenue $127.144B 2020 Profit -$1.279B GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of Ford’s Net Worth $108.66B

Ford’s Market Cap: $62.31B

One of the most reliable gauges for what a company is really worth is market capitalization, or market cap for short. The market cap is the value of all of the company’s stock combined, giving you a sense of what value investors are placing on the company based on the price it is trading at.

Ford’s market cap has ranged between just over $27 billion to its current $62.31 billion in the last year or so. Ford’s stock’s recovery from a pandemic low of $4.83 in March 2020 has been somewhat uneven, but the price has trended upward for an impressive, 98.51% gain in the past year.

Ford’s Net Worth: $108.66B

Although market cap gives you a sense of what the market values a company at, it’s based entirely on market sentiment — essentially reflecting the ever-changing opinions of investors — and it can change hourly. The GOBankingRates Evaluation, however, calculates a company’s net worth based on measurable figures like assets and revenue. It’s a more conservative valuation taking into account full-year profits and revenue from the last three years and the company’s assets and debts.

Based on Ford’s revenue and profits from the last three years, Ford is worth more than $108 billion.

How Ford Is Facing Competition and Changing Markets

Ford has survived two world wars, the Great Depression, massive vehicle recalls and a pandemic, but it faces competition in the form of industry disruptors like Tesla and Uber. The company is gearing up for what CEO Jim Farley told CNBC will be “the largest transformation of Ford since the Model T scaled,” with plans to invest $30 billion in EV by the end of 2025. Ford shares have more than doubled since Farley took the helm on Oct. 1, 2020.

In September, Ford announced an $11.4 billion deal with SK Innovation, a South Korea-based battery maker, to build four battery and EV factories, CNBC reported. The deal positions Ford to compete with GM, which plans to open its first Ultium EV battery factory in Ohio next year and a second factory in Tennessee.

Ford, like other automakers, has been hard-hit by semiconductor chip shortages and other challenges resulting from the pandemic. However, the company announced third-quarter earnings nearly double analysts’ expectations, with revenue also outpacing projections. Although the company announced that it expects some weakening due to higher commodity costs and higher warranty costs, among other factors, it increased its guidance for 2021.

Ford’s History and CEO

Investors should note the company’s new leadership under CEO Jim Farley, who replaced Jim Hackett in October 2020 following Hackett’s retirement. Hackett had come under fire for eliminating most of Ford’s passenger cars in favor of trucks and SUVs.

Farley had been with Ford for about 13 years and served as chief operating officer, among other roles, prior to being named CEO. He earned a base salary of $1.4 million and just under $12 million in total compensation in 2020.

Ford was founded by Henry Ford near the turn of the 20th century. The company’s Model A was first sold in July 1903, and the company’s genius use of assembly lines to increase mass production turned the carmaker into one of the most recognizable brands in the country. More recently, the Ford F-Series truck has been Ameria’s best-selling pickup truck for more than four decades.

Data is accurate as of Oct. 27, 2021, and subject to change.

Methodology: The GOBankingRates Evaluation assesses a company’s net worth based on the company’s total assets, total liabilities, and revenue and net income from the last three years. Base value is established by subtracting total liabilities from total assets from the company’s last full fiscal year. Income value is established by taking the average of the revenue from the last three full fiscal years, plus 10 times the average of the net profits from the last three full fiscal years, and then calculating the average of those two figures. The final GOBankingRates Evaluation number is the sum of the base value and the income value.