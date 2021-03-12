Advertiser Disclosure
Business / Money

Netflix May Be Cracking Down On Password Sharing – Is This a Smart Move?

Ann Logue

By Ann Logue

March 12, 2021
using remote control to turn on Netflix on screen
©Unsplash

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has long estimated that about a third of its customers share their password with people outside of their household. The $13.99 per month standard plan allows two people to watch at once, with the intention that one person might be watching in the family room and another in the bedroom.

See: Why Streaming Services Will Still Be Worth the Extra Expense in 2021
Find: Netflix, Redbox and More of the Best and Worst Company Makeovers

Many users, especially those with only one TV, have given their passwords to friends or relatives. Some of these folks have shared it with others, too. Netflix management was not concerned about this when its growth was stronger and it had less competition. That’s changing, and CNBC reports that Netflix is starting to nudge users about it.

The company is currently sending a message to users that it suspects are using someone else’s password. The notice reads “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Some users are then signing up for their own accounts, while others click through. The message addresses both password sharing and account security, but it does not seem that the company has cut anyone off yet.

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

See: Is Disney+ Worth the Cost or Should You Save Your Money?
Find: Paramount+ Is Here — Can It Compete With the Streaming Giants?

The company already prohibits more than two logins at once, which is often how people discover that their password has been widely shared. With 200 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the largest of the streaming companies. One way to stay large is to get everyone who uses the service to have their own account. This may be a first step to a more intrusive block. 

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Ann Logue

Ann Logue

Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Netflix May Be Cracking Down On Password Sharing – Is This a Smart Move?
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.