Walmart Expands Reach in Health Services With Five New Florida Stores

Five new Walmart Health centers are opening across North and Central Florida. This is Walmart Health’s first expansion into Florida with the first location opening in Jacksonville near the Collins Road Walmart Supercenter. The other locations will be located in the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa areas.

“Two years after the launch of Walmart Health, we continue evolving and growing to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart in a company statement.

“With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State, delivering quality health care at the right time in the right setting, right next to where many Floridians get their groceries. We are part of these communities, and we are excited to bring more options for in-person and telehealth care services to our neighbors,” he added.

Walmart Health centers provide a range of services, such as primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing and more. Health centers are operated by medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers will also assist customers during their visits.

Here are the Florida locations and opening dates:

April 5, 2022: 7075 Collins Road (Jacksonville)

April 7, 2022: 1586 Branan Field Road (Middleburg)

April 12, 2022: 904 B Cypress Parkway (Poinciana/Kissimmee)

April 14, 2022: 3647 South Orlando Drive (Sanford)

June 7, 2022: 28516 State Road 54 (Wesley Chapel)

The Walmart Health centers are open seven days a week with telehealth options on Sundays:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday telehealth: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

