What Companies Has Elon Musk Invested In?

Visionary Tesla CEO Elon Musk is constantly in the news for his outlandish quotes and inspired ideas. While well-known for his role at Tesla, Musk is also a serial investor and entrepreneur.

As with any long-time investor, some of his efforts haven’t quite panned out, but many have thrived and are among the most exciting names in technology. Here’s a look at just a few of the companies that Elon Musk has invested in, some well-known and others still waiting to break major headlines.