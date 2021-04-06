Advertiser Disclosure

5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

The biggest donor gave over $93 million to one candidate.
By Ann Logue Start a Business

View Gallery

5 photos

chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign contributions would be a restriction of speech. America’s corporations have been exercising that speech ever since.

Using data from OpenSecrets.org, here’s a look at who has loudly and proudly, or subtly and pragmatically, supported leading politicians:

See: Corporate America Hits Republicans Who Opposed Election Certification Right Where It Hurts — in the PAC

 

 

1/5
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Joe Biden, President of the United States

The largest corporate donor for his 2020 election was Bloomberg, LP, which contributed $93,848,522. This is above the net worth cutoff of the top 0.1% of the U.S. population. Next largest was the Paloma Partners at $9,016,308.

Find Out: How Rich Are Biden’s Cabinet Picks and Confirmed Members?

2/5
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States

Donald Trump’s top corporate donor in 2020 was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the donation list was Walt Disney Co.  (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.

Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results

3/5
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader

Although Mitch McConnell wielded about as much power as the president in recent years, his 2020 re-election campaign in Kentucky was considerably less expensive than a nationwide presidential race. His two largest corporate donors were tobacco producer Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which gave a total of $142,635 through contributions to the candidate and his PAC, and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), which gave a total of $142,570.

Read: McConnell Warns CEOs About Georgia Consequences, Calls Opposition to Georgia Voting Law ‘Economic Blackmail’

4/5
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader

Chuck Schumer isn’t up for reelection until 2022, so his 2020 contributors aren’t as big as Mitch McConnell’s. The largest were New York Life Insurance, with $70,783, and Metlife (NYSE: MET), with $38,231.

Find Out: 6 Secret Ways Money Makes Fair Elections Rarer Than Ever

5/5
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House of Representatives

It costs less to run for the House than for the Senate. The current darling of the political gossip sites raised $1.5 million for his re-election run, with the largest donations being $25,200 from Equity Group Investments and $15,500 from L3Harris Technologies.

More from GOBankingRates

         

        About the Author

        Ann Logue

        Ann Logue

        Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

        Read More

        View All

        chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

        In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign contributions would be a restriction of speech. America’s corporations have been exercising that speech ever since.

        Using data from OpenSecrets.org, here’s a look at who has loudly and proudly, or subtly and pragmatically, supported leading politicians:

        See: Corporate America Hits Republicans Who Opposed Election Certification Right Where It Hurts — in the PAC

         

         

        More From Your Money
        Sponsors of

        Joe Biden, President of the United States

        The largest corporate donor for his 2020 election was Bloomberg, LP, which contributed $93,848,522. This is above the net worth cutoff of the top 0.1% of the U.S. population. Next largest was the Paloma Partners at $9,016,308.

        Find Out: How Rich Are Biden’s Cabinet Picks and Confirmed Members?

        Donald Trump, Former President of the United States

        Donald Trump’s top corporate donor in 2020 was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the donation list was Walt Disney Co.  (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.

        Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results

        Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader

        Although Mitch McConnell wielded about as much power as the president in recent years, his 2020 re-election campaign in Kentucky was considerably less expensive than a nationwide presidential race. His two largest corporate donors were tobacco producer Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which gave a total of $142,635 through contributions to the candidate and his PAC, and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), which gave a total of $142,570.

        Read: McConnell Warns CEOs About Georgia Consequences, Calls Opposition to Georgia Voting Law ‘Economic Blackmail’

        More From Your Money
        Sponsors of

        Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader

        Chuck Schumer isn’t up for reelection until 2022, so his 2020 contributors aren’t as big as Mitch McConnell’s. The largest were New York Life Insurance, with $70,783, and Metlife (NYSE: MET), with $38,231.

        Find Out: 6 Secret Ways Money Makes Fair Elections Rarer Than Ever

        Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House of Representatives

        It costs less to run for the House than for the Senate. The current darling of the political gossip sites raised $1.5 million for his re-election run, with the largest donations being $25,200 from Equity Group Investments and $15,500 from L3Harris Technologies.

        More from GOBankingRates

               

              About the Author

              Ann Logue

              Ann Logue

              Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

              Read More

              Check Out the Next Article

                 

              Related Articles

              • MSN
              • Fortune
              • Time Money
              • AOL
              • CNN Money Stream
              • CBS
              5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies
              Close popup livericher_png

              We're here to help you Live Richer.

              Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

              Please enter an email.
              Please enter a valid email address.
              There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

              For our full Privacy Policy, click here.