5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge CompaniesThe biggest donor gave over $93 million to one candidate.
In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign contributions would be a restriction of speech. America’s corporations have been exercising that speech ever since.
Using data from OpenSecrets.org, here’s a look at who has loudly and proudly, or subtly and pragmatically, supported leading politicians:
See: Corporate America Hits Republicans Who Opposed Election Certification Right Where It Hurts — in the PAC
Joe Biden, President of the United States
The largest corporate donor for his 2020 election was Bloomberg, LP, which contributed $93,848,522. This is above the net worth cutoff of the top 0.1% of the U.S. population. Next largest was the Paloma Partners at $9,016,308.
Find Out: How Rich Are Biden’s Cabinet Picks and Confirmed Members?
Donald Trump, Former President of the United States
Donald Trump’s top corporate donor in 2020 was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the donation list was Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.
Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results
Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader
Although Mitch McConnell wielded about as much power as the president in recent years, his 2020 re-election campaign in Kentucky was considerably less expensive than a nationwide presidential race. His two largest corporate donors were tobacco producer Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which gave a total of $142,635 through contributions to the candidate and his PAC, and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), which gave a total of $142,570.
Read: McConnell Warns CEOs About Georgia Consequences, Calls Opposition to Georgia Voting Law ‘Economic Blackmail’
Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer isn’t up for reelection until 2022, so his 2020 contributors aren’t as big as Mitch McConnell’s. The largest were New York Life Insurance, with $70,783, and Metlife (NYSE: MET), with $38,231.
Find Out: 6 Secret Ways Money Makes Fair Elections Rarer Than Ever
Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House of Representatives
It costs less to run for the House than for the Senate. The current darling of the political gossip sites raised $1.5 million for his re-election run, with the largest donations being $25,200 from Equity Group Investments and $15,500 from L3Harris Technologies.
More from GOBankingRates
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business and Share With Your Community
- 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco
About the Author
View All
In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign contributions would be a restriction of speech. America’s corporations have been exercising that speech ever since.
Using data from OpenSecrets.org, here’s a look at who has loudly and proudly, or subtly and pragmatically, supported leading politicians:
See: Corporate America Hits Republicans Who Opposed Election Certification Right Where It Hurts — in the PAC
Joe Biden, President of the United States
The largest corporate donor for his 2020 election was Bloomberg, LP, which contributed $93,848,522. This is above the net worth cutoff of the top 0.1% of the U.S. population. Next largest was the Paloma Partners at $9,016,308.
Find Out: How Rich Are Biden’s Cabinet Picks and Confirmed Members?
Donald Trump, Former President of the United States
Donald Trump’s top corporate donor in 2020 was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the donation list was Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.
Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results
Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader
Although Mitch McConnell wielded about as much power as the president in recent years, his 2020 re-election campaign in Kentucky was considerably less expensive than a nationwide presidential race. His two largest corporate donors were tobacco producer Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which gave a total of $142,635 through contributions to the candidate and his PAC, and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), which gave a total of $142,570.
Read: McConnell Warns CEOs About Georgia Consequences, Calls Opposition to Georgia Voting Law ‘Economic Blackmail’
Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer isn’t up for reelection until 2022, so his 2020 contributors aren’t as big as Mitch McConnell’s. The largest were New York Life Insurance, with $70,783, and Metlife (NYSE: MET), with $38,231.
Find Out: 6 Secret Ways Money Makes Fair Elections Rarer Than Ever
Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House of Representatives
It costs less to run for the House than for the Senate. The current darling of the political gossip sites raised $1.5 million for his re-election run, with the largest donations being $25,200 from Equity Group Investments and $15,500 from L3Harris Technologies.
More from GOBankingRates
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business and Share With Your Community
- 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco