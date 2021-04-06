5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States

Donald Trump’s top corporate donor in 2020 was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the donation list was Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.

Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results