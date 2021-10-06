Expect Apparel Prices To Rise This Holiday Season as Cotton Costs Hit Decade-High

Igor Alecsander / iStock.com

You may be in for a little sticker shock on t-shirts and jeans when you start your holiday shopping this year. Cotton prices jumped to a 10-year high on Tuesday, CNN reported, climbing 4% to nearly $1.09, the highest level since September 2011. Cotton is up 22% just in the past two weeks.

See How: Rich, Trendy Gen Zers Are Making Secondhand Shopping More Expensive For Those Who Need It

Explore: Target Will Hire 30,000 Supply Chain Professionals — Here’s How Company Perks Could Benefit You



During the 12 months that ended in August, apparel prices rose 4.2% according to a government inflation report, as noted by CNN. The most significant price increases were on men’s shirts and sweaters (4.4%), men’s pants and shorts (6.6%) and women’s dresses (11.9%).

The rise in cotton prices is being blamed on drought, which is impacting production across the U.S. Typically, companies have been able to offset these costs; however, inflation has spiked across the board.

Make Your Money Work for You

Related: Stimulus Money Minimized Impact Retail Closures Had on Store Credit Cards



“Unfortunately, right now for consumers … for retailers and manufacturers, this [rise in cotton prices] isn’t the only issue,” Brian Yarbrough, senior analyst of equity research for Edward Jones, told Fox Business.

He added that retailers are also facing rising shipping and labor costs, along with port delays. “I think all those things are going to factor into higher prices for the consumer,” he said. “And we’re hearing this across all of our retail companies.”

Discover: COVID-19 and Labor Shortage Expected To Push Supply Chain Issues Into 2022

Find: Most Holiday Shoppers Will Buy Online — And Start Early



Retailers are also having trouble keeping shelves stocked, meaning consumers aren’t going to see too many discounted items, Yarbrough noted. “Between that and rising prices, I think consumers are definitely going to feel the pinch of that when they get holiday shopping and moving to the next year,” he said.

Last updated: October 6, 2021