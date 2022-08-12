GO in the Know: Social Security Card Name Change Info & Top Financial News for August 12

It’s Friday and National Vinyl Record Day. Sounds good to us! Before you jam out this weekend, make time to get caught up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Can I Change My Name on My Social Security Card Online?

Virtually every major financial task in life requires you to present your Social Security card for identification and tracking purposes. In the event of a name change, can you do it online?

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Car Prices

In mid-July, CBS News reported that vehicle repossessions had surged, with repos doubling even among buyers with good-to-excellent prime credit. The trend is a troubling sign that industry experts worry indicates a market bubble poised to burst.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 35% of Adult Children Worry Their Parents Will Become a Financial Burden

It is common for adult children to care for their parents as they grow old, but must that include financial assistance? A number of Americans fear that it may — and that they won’t be able to cover the expense of their aging parents. The main driver of concern right now? Inflation.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 40 Things To Do To Retire by 40

Do you think you have what it takes to save enough to retire before you enter your fifth decade of life? Here’s what you’ll have to do along the way.

Read the full story here

