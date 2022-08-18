GO in the Know: Social Security Offices Under Fire & Top Financial News for August 18

The Big Lead: Summer Heat Wave Prompts Safety Concerns at Social Security Offices

The combination of hot weather and ongoing customer service issues at the Social Security Administration has created a worrying problem this summer: safety concerns over Social Security customers who must stand in the heat waiting to get into field offices.

Back-to-School Spotlight: Teachers Can Write Off up to $300 in Expenses in 2022

The beginning of the new school year means most teachers will hit the stores to load up on various books, supplies and teaching materials. Those who do can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year — an increase of $50 from the previous year.

That’s Interesting: You Could Save Nearly $3,000 as FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of less expensive, over-the-counter hearing aids being approved by the FDA.

Bonus: Live Richer, Episode 16

In this episode, Jaime Catmull speaks with mommy vlogger and TikTok star Shannon Doherty about parent hacking and budgeting tips parents can use during back-to-school season.

