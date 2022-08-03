Advertiser Disclosure
GO in the Know: Social Security Questions Answered, Robinhood’s Woes & Top Financial News for August 3

If you need some help getting over the hump on this hump day, check out our roundup of the top financial stories out there. Lotta good stuff in here today.

The Big Lead: Social Security’s 8 Most-Asked Questions Answered

Social Security is a large program affecting many people, so there are often questions that come up about how to receive benefits, age limits, direct deposit and other common topics. GOBankingRates breaks down the most frequently asked questions, as noted by the SSA.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Robinhood

Robinhood announced it was laying off 23% of its staff, following the 9% of staff it laid off in April. While employees from all functions will be impacted, the changes will be concentrated in the company’s operations, marketing, and program management areas, according to CEO Vlad Tenev.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Job-Hopping Trends Upward

Job-hopping is on the rise as workers, given the current market, are finding higher wages outside their current positions. But could switching jobs too often damage your career irreparably?

Read the full story here

Bonus: Have a Teen Driver? Here’s How To Save on Insurance

Back-to-school means lots of added costs for parents, from supplies for K-12 children to books and tuition for incoming college freshmen. But one thing parents may not consider is how expensive having a new driver or a teen driver can be.

Read the full story here

