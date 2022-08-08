GO in the Know: Social Security Secrets, Student Loan Predictions & Top Financial News for August 8

It’s International Cat Day, so feline-loving folks all over the world are celebrating their kitties. If you’re one of them, and your cat isn’t sitting on your keyboard in front of your screen right meow, read up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: 5 Social Security Secrets You Should Know

Here’s a look at some facts about Social Security that experts think people need to know about the program, but often don’t. Call them Social Security secrets if you will, and we are spilling the beans.

Read the full story here

Student Loan Spotlight: SoFi Predicts Six More Months of Payment Moratorium

While there has been no word yet from the White House on an official extension to the student loan payment moratorium set to end August 31, SoFi’s CFO predicts it will be extended again and last until January 2023.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: New Rules on Airline Ticket Refunds and Cancellations

Flying has become increasingly frustrating as of late, given more frequent cancellations and delays partly due to labor shortages. In light of this, the Department of Transportation (DOT) recently announced a proposal which “would significantly strengthen protections for consumers seeking refunds for airline tickets.”

Read the full story here

Bonus: Back-to-School Savings

Parents can still take advantage of back-to-school savings as dozens of states hold tax-free weekends. Dates and tax-exempt items vary by state, so it’s important to be aware and plan ahead of time before stocking up.

Read the full story here

