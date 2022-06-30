GO in the Know: Social Security COLA Update, Gas Prices Dip & Top Financial News for June 30

Even though there have been a lot of long days and weeks so far in 2022, it does not seem possible that it’s half over already. Or does it? Either way, here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Social Security

It’s a near certainty that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients will be the biggest in decades to help offset skyrocketing inflation. The question is how big the COLA will be. According to one estimate, it could push into double digits for the first time in 41 years.

Economy Spotlight: Gas Prices Down for Second Straight Week

Gas prices have declined for a second straight week amid a similar dip in global oil prices. The average price for a gallon of gas stood at $4.857 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s down from $4.940 a week ago and well below the record price of $5.016 set on June 14.

That’s Concerning: FBI Warns of Job Interview Scam

The FBI says more scammers are using deepfake technology to apply for remote tech jobs. The federal law enforcement agency indicates that more companies have been reporting people using altered video, images or recordings to look like someone else when applying for jobs.

Bonus: Fourth of July Food and Drink Deals, Discounts and Freebies

There are loads of enticing Fourth of July deals to enjoy in-person or at home. From drink deals to food discounts, freebies to points rewards, the list below offers a wide selection of deals, discounts and freebies you can enjoy throughout the holiday weekend.

