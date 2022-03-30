GO in the Know: Jobs Report, Stimulus Update & Top Financial News for March 30

Congrats, you’ve made it halfway through the workweek. You’ve earned a break, right? Before you continue on with your day, GOBankingRates is here with the lunchtime lowdown on today’s biggest financial news stories.

The Big Lead: March Jobs

Despite a very tight labor market, private sector employment increased by 455,000 jobs in March — slightly more than experts expected — according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Business Spotlight: Robinhood

Robinhood announced it is extending trading hours, “to build a world where people have the flexibility to invest on their own timelines and on their own terms.” Its stock price got a nice boost after the news broke, and is up around 15% for the week.

Stimulus Update: Essential Workers In This State Will Receive $500 Checks

In Massachusetts, $500 payments will be delivered to 500,000 people as part of the one-time Employee Premium Pay Program. The first round of payments will go to low-income essential workers.

Bonus: Money Advice for Women

According to a new survey, 69% of women feel they are underpaid concerning their current value at their company. Women have also suffered the most financially during the pandemic, but there are nascent signs of improvement.

