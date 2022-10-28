Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Taxable Social Security Benefits & Top Financial News for Oct. 28, 2022

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s the last Friday in October — wait, where did the time go?! If you don’t already have a Halloween costume, use this weekend to hunt down a few essentials to whip up a last-minute costume. Just don’t forget to check out today’s top financial stories before heading out!

The Big Lead: Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Following months of endless twists and turns, the $44 billion Twitter saga has finally come to an end and the “bird is freed,” as Elon Musk tweeted. The New York Stock Exchange has suspended trading of the social media platform’s shares as of Oct. 28 before market open, according to a notice on its website. But now, what happens to the Twitter stock? Read the full story here

Taxes Spotlight: IRS Hires 4,000 Ahead of 2023 Tax Season

This week brought good news from the IRS. The tax agency said it has taken major steps ahead of the 2023 tax season to help it avoid many of the customer service problems that have plagued it the last couple of years. Read the full story here

Good To Know: Social Security Benefits May Be Taxable

If you are collecting Social Security benefits during retirement or you receive survivor or disability benefits through Social Security, you could be liable for income taxes on a portion of those benefits, the Internal Revenue Service reports. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: Should You Unplug Small Appliances When Not in Use?

With high prices dominating so many parts of a household, many Americans have been trying to find ways to cut corners and save a few bucks. Some have touted turning off small appliances when they’re not actively being used. But does that trick really work? Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates