These Are The Most In-Demand Side Hustles Right Now According to Fiverr and Upwork

It seems like everyone is trying to get onto the passive income train after a year of staying home and shifting around jobs. Time, and how we spend it, has become a lot more precious, and people have been increasingly turning to alternative ways of making money either in tandem with or in lieu of their traditional income streams.

Two of the largest freelancer and side hustle platforms, Fiverr and Upwork recently shared which side gigs are most in-demand for freelancers and others for the taking.

Fiverr and Upwork have grown in popularity in recent years — especially during the pandemic — for their flexibility and abundance of jobs. The sites are essentially job-posting boards for people who need tasks done. These can range in anything from needing a children’s book illustrator, an editor for a blog post or a contracted brand strategist for an entire marketing company. If you’re looking to become a creator or freelancer, you can log onto these sites and choose what you want to complete, and at your own pace.

If you need work completed, whether for yourself or your company, you can easily post an ad and name your price, then choose from respondents to complete them.

The companies examined their databases to see trends and popular gigs that are getting traction with people staying at home during the pandemic, CNBC reports.

Blogging, Social Media and Building Websites

According to Fiverr, you can earn anywhere from $75 to $1,045 writing an online article or $135 to $995 optimizing existing content for SEO. The company looked at a sampling of what users are earning now in more than 300 categories and reported the findings to CNBC.

Additionally, building a website for someone through the platform which includes writing code for WordPress can earn you $395 to $4,095 Fiverr said. Handy with video editing? That can nab you anywhere from $100 to $3,200 depending on the project. Upwork says social media account managers get about $25 an hour on average.

Teach What You Know

People charge $5 a class upwards to $100 a class depending on what they teach, ranging from cooking, crafting, music, language and personal training pricing also depend on the tutor’s own experience level. Personal trainers on Fiverr offer virtual training sessions ranging from $15 to $75 a session.

The Big Bucks

One of the highest-paying side hustles is mobile app development. On Fiverr, a project can net you between $200 and $3,000. Of course, you will need to be an engineer or coder to do so, but the pay is worth it. For example, UI designers can earn anywhere from $185 to $6,300 on app projects while quality assurance testing will bring in $36 an hour on average.

