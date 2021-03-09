How Much Are Taylor Swift and This Year’s Other Top Grammy Nominees Worth?Find out which artist is the richest.
Originally slated for Jan. 31, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed to March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will be held. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony at the Staples Center, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Read: 25 of the Richest Musicians
As with other events during the pandemic, the Grammys will likely look very different this year. Only Noah, presenters and performers are expected to hit the stage, but your favorite stars will still be honored.
Think you know who this year’s richest Grammy nominees are? Keep reading to see if you guessed correctly.
Beyoncé
She’s scored 79 Grammy nominations throughout her career, making Beyoncé the most Grammy-nominated woman ever. Queen Bey is up for nine awards this year, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for “Black Parade.” She’s also nominated for best rap performance, best rap song and record of the year for “Savage” — she’s competing against herself for the latter. Additionally, “Brown Skin Girl” is nominated for best music video and “Black is King” is up for best music film.
Here’s a look at Beyoncé’s net worth.
Kanye West
A brand new category for him, Kanye West earned his first nomination for best contemporary Christian music album this year for “Jesus is King.” He’s garnered an overwhelming 70 Grammy nods during his career.
Find out how much Kanye West is worth.
See: 20 Outrageous Purchases That Led Kanye Into Debt
Billie Eilish
The Grammys could be a very big night for Billie Eilish, who scored four nominations this year. She’s up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for “Everything I Wanted.” Eilish is also nominated for best song written for visual media for “No Time to Die” — the theme from the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”
Find out how much Billie Eilish is worth.
See: Billie Eilish and More of the Richest Stars Younger Than 20
Travis Scott
This could be the year Travis Scott finally scores a Grammy, as he’s nominated for best melodic rap performance for his hit “Highest in the Room.” In total, the rapper has earned eight career Grammy nominations. Some of these include two nominations for best rap song — “Sicko Mode” and “New Slaves” — and album of the year for “Purpose.”
Click here to learn Travis Scott’s net worth.
Find Out: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich
Taylor Swift
Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has scored an incredible 41 Grammy nominations — including six this year. She’s up for album of the year for “Folklore,” song of the year for “Cardigan,” best pop solo performance for “Cardigan,” best pop duo/group performance for “Exile,” best pop vocal album for “Folklore” and best song written for visual media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie “Cats.”
Keep reading to find out Taylor Swift’s net worth.
John Legend
Soulful crooner John Legend scored two Grammy nominations this year — best R&B performance for “Lightning & Thunder” and best R&B album for “Bigger Love.” A seriously talented artist, he’s earned a total of 33 career Grammy nods.
Here’s a look at John Legend’s net worth.
Miranda Lambert
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert could take home three Grammys this year. She’s nominated for best country solo performance and best country song for “Bluebird” and best country album for “Wildcard.”
Click here see how much Miranda Lambert is worth.
Lady Gaga
Grammy night could produce big wins for Lady Gaga, who is nominated for two awards. This includes best pop duo/group performance for “Rain on Me” and best pop vocal album for “Chromatica.” In total, she’s received 33 Grammy nominations throughout her career.
Find out Lady Gaga’s net worth.
Justin Bieber
It’s been a few years since Justin Bieber’s last Grammy nomination, but this year, he’s back with four. This includes best pop solo performance for “Yummy,” best pop duo/group performance for “Intentions,” best pop vocal album for “Changes” and best country duo/group performance for “10,000 Hours.”
Click here to see how much Justin Bieber is worth.
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- Navy Federal Platinum Credit Card Review: Great for Balance Transfers and More
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.
View All
Originally slated for Jan. 31, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed to March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will be held. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony at the Staples Center, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Read: 25 of the Richest Musicians
As with other events during the pandemic, the Grammys will likely look very different this year. Only Noah, presenters and performers are expected to hit the stage, but your favorite stars will still be honored.
Think you know who this year’s richest Grammy nominees are? Keep reading to see if you guessed correctly.
Beyoncé
She’s scored 79 Grammy nominations throughout her career, making Beyoncé the most Grammy-nominated woman ever. Queen Bey is up for nine awards this year, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for “Black Parade.” She’s also nominated for best rap performance, best rap song and record of the year for “Savage” — she’s competing against herself for the latter. Additionally, “Brown Skin Girl” is nominated for best music video and “Black is King” is up for best music film.
Here’s a look at Beyoncé’s net worth.
Kanye West
A brand new category for him, Kanye West earned his first nomination for best contemporary Christian music album this year for “Jesus is King.” He’s garnered an overwhelming 70 Grammy nods during his career.
Find out how much Kanye West is worth.
See: 20 Outrageous Purchases That Led Kanye Into Debt
Billie Eilish
The Grammys could be a very big night for Billie Eilish, who scored four nominations this year. She’s up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for “Everything I Wanted.” Eilish is also nominated for best song written for visual media for “No Time to Die” — the theme from the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”
Find out how much Billie Eilish is worth.
See: Billie Eilish and More of the Richest Stars Younger Than 20
Travis Scott
This could be the year Travis Scott finally scores a Grammy, as he’s nominated for best melodic rap performance for his hit “Highest in the Room.” In total, the rapper has earned eight career Grammy nominations. Some of these include two nominations for best rap song — “Sicko Mode” and “New Slaves” — and album of the year for “Purpose.”
Click here to learn Travis Scott’s net worth.
Find Out: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich
Taylor Swift
Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has scored an incredible 41 Grammy nominations — including six this year. She’s up for album of the year for “Folklore,” song of the year for “Cardigan,” best pop solo performance for “Cardigan,” best pop duo/group performance for “Exile,” best pop vocal album for “Folklore” and best song written for visual media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie “Cats.”
Keep reading to find out Taylor Swift’s net worth.
John Legend
Soulful crooner John Legend scored two Grammy nominations this year — best R&B performance for “Lightning & Thunder” and best R&B album for “Bigger Love.” A seriously talented artist, he’s earned a total of 33 career Grammy nods.
Here’s a look at John Legend’s net worth.
Miranda Lambert
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert could take home three Grammys this year. She’s nominated for best country solo performance and best country song for “Bluebird” and best country album for “Wildcard.”
Click here see how much Miranda Lambert is worth.
Lady Gaga
Grammy night could produce big wins for Lady Gaga, who is nominated for two awards. This includes best pop duo/group performance for “Rain on Me” and best pop vocal album for “Chromatica.” In total, she’s received 33 Grammy nominations throughout her career.
Find out Lady Gaga’s net worth.
Justin Bieber
It’s been a few years since Justin Bieber’s last Grammy nomination, but this year, he’s back with four. This includes best pop solo performance for “Yummy,” best pop duo/group performance for “Intentions,” best pop vocal album for “Changes” and best country duo/group performance for “10,000 Hours.”
Click here to see how much Justin Bieber is worth.
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- Navy Federal Platinum Credit Card Review: Great for Balance Transfers and More
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.