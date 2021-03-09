Advertiser Disclosure

How Much Are Taylor Swift and This Year’s Other Top Grammy Nominees Worth?

Find out which artist is the richest.
By Laura Woods

Taylor Swift at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center, Los Angeles.
Originally slated for Jan. 31, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed to March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will be held. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony at the Staples Center, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

As with other events during the pandemic, the Grammys will likely look very different this year. Only Noah, presenters and performers are expected to hit the stage, but your favorite stars will still be honored.

Think you know who this year’s richest Grammy nominees are? Keep reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Last updated: March 9, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (5736944n)Beyonce KnowlesBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016.
Beyoncé

She’s scored 79 Grammy nominations throughout her career, making Beyoncé the most Grammy-nominated woman ever. Queen Bey is up for nine awards this year, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for “Black Parade.” She’s also nominated for best rap performance, best rap song and record of the year for “Savage” — she’s competing against herself for the latter. Additionally, “Brown Skin Girl” is nominated for best music video and “Black is King” is up for best music film.

Here’s a look at Beyoncé’s net worth.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cindy Barrymore/REX/Shutterstock (6014809k)Kanye WestChance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day, Chicago, USA - 20 Sep 2016.
Kanye West

A brand new category for him, Kanye West earned his first nomination for best contemporary Christian music album this year for “Jesus is King.” He’s garnered an overwhelming 70 Grammy nods during his career.

Find out how much Kanye West is worth.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

The Grammys could be a very big night for Billie Eilish, who scored four nominations this year. She’s up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for “Everything I Wanted.” Eilish is also nominated for best song written for visual media for “No Time to Die” — the theme from the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

Find out how much Billie Eilish is worth.

Travis ScottAstroWorld Festival, NRG Park, Houston, USA - 09 Nov 2019.
Travis Scott

This could be the year Travis Scott finally scores a Grammy, as he’s nominated for best melodic rap performance for his hit “Highest in the Room.” In total, the rapper has earned eight career Grammy nominations. Some of these include two nominations for best rap song — “Sicko Mode” and “New Slaves” — and album of the year for “Purpose.”

Click here to learn Travis Scott’s net worth.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9202832ad)Taylor Swift performs in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on in New YorkNew Years Eve Times Square, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2012.
Taylor Swift

Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has scored an incredible 41 Grammy nominations — including six this year. She’s up for album of the year for “Folklore,” song of the year for “Cardigan,” best pop solo performance for “Cardigan,” best pop duo/group performance for “Exile,” best pop vocal album for “Folklore” and best song written for visual media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie “Cats.”

Keep reading to find out Taylor Swift’s net worth.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (10750785t)In this image from video, John Legend performs "Glory" with Common during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug.
John Legend

Soulful crooner John Legend scored two Grammy nominations this year — best R&B performance for “Lightning & Thunder” and best R&B album for “Bigger Love.” A seriously talented artist, he’s earned a total of 33 career Grammy nods.

Here’s a look at John Legend’s net worth.

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert could take home three Grammys this year. She’s nominated for best country solo performance and best country song for “Bluebird” and best country album for “Wildcard.”

Click here see how much Miranda Lambert is worth.

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, in Houston.
Lady Gaga

Grammy night could produce big wins for Lady Gaga, who is nominated for two awards. This includes best pop duo/group performance for “Rain on Me” and best pop vocal album for “Chromatica.” In total, she’s received 33 Grammy nominations throughout her career.

Find out Lady Gaga’s net worth.

Justin Bieber

It’s been a few years since Justin Bieber’s last Grammy nomination, but this year, he’s back with four. This includes best pop solo performance for “Yummy,” best pop duo/group performance for “Intentions,” best pop vocal album for “Changes” and best country duo/group performance for “10,000 Hours.”

Click here to see how much Justin Bieber is worth.

Laura Woods

Laura Woods

Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.

Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.

