How Much Are Taylor Swift and This Year’s Other Top Grammy Nominees Worth?

Originally slated for Jan. 31, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed to March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will be held. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony at the Staples Center, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Read: 25 of the Richest Musicians

As with other events during the pandemic, the Grammys will likely look very different this year. Only Noah, presenters and performers are expected to hit the stage, but your favorite stars will still be honored.

Think you know who this year’s richest Grammy nominees are? Keep reading to see if you guessed correctly.